Justin Fields News: Minimal work to close out 2024

Fields failed to complete his lone pass attempt and played two snaps in the Steelers' 28-14 loss to the Ravens this past Saturday in the wild-card round.

During the regular season, Fields completed 106 of 161 pass attempts for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and an interception while rushing 62 times for 289 yards and five touchdowns over 10 appearances. He began the season as the team's starter while Russell Wilson recovered from a preseason injury and led the Steelers to a 4-2 start, but Fields topped 200 passing yards in just two of those appearances. The Steelers turned to Wilson as their starter afterward, and Fields played just 12 offensive snaps over the remainder of the regular season. While Pittsburgh's record with Fields as the starting quarterback was encouraging, the 2021 first-round pick enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and could have some trouble finding a guaranteed starting job.