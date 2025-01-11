Keith Kirkwood News: Elevated for wild-card game

The Ravens elevated Kirkwood from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday.

Kirkwood has been on Baltimore's practice squad throughout the campaign, and this marks his first elevation. The veteran wideout played in 13 games with the New Orleans last year, tallying five catches on nine targets for 37 yards and a touchdown. Fellow receiver Anthony Miller was also elevated to help provide depth in the pass-catching corps with Zay Flowers (knee) ruled out for Saturday's wild-card game against Pittsburgh.