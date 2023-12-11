Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards and Personnel from Week 14

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.
Vocab/Index
- DB = QB dropbacks = pass attempts + sacks
- RTs = Routes
- RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which the player ran a route
- aDOT = Average Depth of Target
- AY = Air Yards
- TS SZN = Percentage of team targets this season
- AY SZN = Percentage of team air yards this season
Personnel Groupings
- 11 = 1 RB / 1 TE / 3 WR
- 12 = 1 RB / 2 TE / 2 WR
- 21 = 2 RB / 1 TE / 2 WR
Any RB/WR/TE with a target, carry or snap share of at least 10 percent is listed below. Any personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets league-wide).
Patriots (21) at Steelers (18)
Patriots Personnel: 11 - 29% / 12 - 56%
55 Plays — 30 DBs — 6.6 aDOT — 19-of-28 for 240 yards — 3 TDs, 1 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Ezekiel Elliott
|91%
|25
|83%
|8
|-15
|7-72-1
|22-68-0
|9.2%
|-1.3%
|2
|TE
|Hunter Henry
|87%
|21
|70%
|3
|43
|3-40-2
|12.2%
|15.2%
|3
|TE
|Pharaoh Brown
|51%
|7
|23%
|1
|3
|1-4-0
|1.9%
|2.1%
|4
|TE
|Mike Gesicki
|33%
|12
|40%
|7.5%
|9.6%
|5
|WR
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|98%
|28
|93%
|6
|79
|4-90-0
|11.0%
|10.9%
|6
|WR
|Tyquan Thornton
Patriots (21) at Steelers (18)
Patriots Personnel: 11 - 29% / 12 - 56%
55 Plays — 30 DBs — 6.6 aDOT — 19-of-28 for 240 yards — 3 TDs, 1 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Ezekiel Elliott
|91%
|25
|83%
|8
|-15
|7-72-1
|22-68-0
|9.2%
|-1.3%
|2
|TE
|Hunter Henry
|87%
|21
|70%
|3
|43
|3-40-2
|12.2%
|15.2%
|3
|TE
|Pharaoh Brown
|51%
|7
|23%
|1
|3
|1-4-0
|1.9%
|2.1%
|4
|TE
|Mike Gesicki
|33%
|12
|40%
|7.5%
|9.6%
|5
|WR
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|98%
|28
|93%
|6
|79
|4-90-0
|11.0%
|10.9%
|6
|WR
|Tyquan Thornton
|95%
|30
|100%
|5
|45
|3-17-0
|4.2%
|6.5%
|7
|WR
|Jalen Reagor
|35%
|14
|47%
|1
|8
|0-0-0
|2.6%
|5.1%
|8
|WR
|Ty Montgomery
|11%
|5
|17%
|2
|9
|1-17-0
|2.8%
|3.7%
- RB Ezekiel Elliott led the team in carries and targets, taking 91 percent of snaps.
- Ty Montgomery played six snaps (11%). Kevin Harris was elevated from the practice squad but didn't even get work on special teams.
- Rhamondre Stevenson was inactive due to a high ankle sprain. There's a good chance he misses more time beyond Thursday's win.
- WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton both topped 94% snap share with DeVante Parker (knee) joining Demario Douglas (concussion) and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder) on the inactive list.
- JuJu had his best game as a Patriot, highlighted by a 37-yard reception in traffic on the opening drive. He added catches of 28 and 17 yards before halftime, then was much quieter in the second half (along with the rest of New England's offense.
- TE Hunter Henry had a season-high 19 PPR points, fueled by two TDs, and the 87% snap share was his largest since Week 9.
- Henry has five games with 39-plus yards this year, with TDs in four of them (five total). He then has eight games with fewer than 30 yards, with TDs in none of them.
- TE Pharaoh Brown again played more snaps than Mike Gesicki, who has gone back-to-back weeks without a target and three straight games without a catch.
- WR Jalen Reagor was the No. 3 WR, finishing with no catches, one target and 34% snap share.
Steelers Personnel: 11 - 67% / 12 - 15%
66 Plays — 38 DBs — 7.2 aDOT — 22-of-36 for 190 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Najee Harris
|59%
|16
|42%
|3
|-2
|3-19-0
|12-29-0
|8.4%
|0.4%
|2
|RB
|Jaylen Warren
|52%
|14
|37%
|5
|-12
|4-29-0
|7-11-0
|13.5%
|-4.1%
|3
|TE
|Pat Freiermuth
|67%
|32
|84%
|7
|60
|3-18-0
|9.4%
|9.5%
|4
|TE
|Darnell Washington
|44%
|5
|13%
|2
|1
|1-12-0
|2.3%
|0.4%
|5
|TE
|Connor Heyward
|17%
|6
|16%
|2
|4
|2-15-0
|8.2%
|6.2%
|6
|WR
|George Pickens
|85%
|37
|97%
|6
|19
|5-19-0
|21.4%
|36.1%
|7
|WR
|Diontae Johnson
|67%
|34
|89%
|7
|132
|3-57-1
|17.1%
|29.0%
|8
|WR
|Allen Robinson
|59%
|20
|53%
|3
|49
|1-21-0
|10.5%
|10.9%
|9
|WR
|Calvin Austin
|29%
|9
|24%
|1-12-0
|7.1%
|10.8%
- RB Najee Harris played 59% of snaps for a second straight week, just shy of his season-high 60% from Week 9.
- Harris was listed as questionable with a knee injury after not practicing Tuesday or Wednesday. It ended up being a non-factor, at least in terms of playing time. Two of his three largest snap shares this season were the past two weeks, though it hasn't really been a significant difference given that he's gone no lower than 50% and no higher than 60% this year.
- TE Pat Freiermuth rose to 84% route share, his largest of the year, though his snap share (67%) was up only a little compared to the previous two weeks (60%, 60%).
- Freiermuth took 76% and 78% of snaps back in Weeks 2-3 before his hamstring first became a problem.
- Last week I mentioned that Diontae Johnson saw nearly twice as many targets as George Pickens when Mitchell Trubisky was under center last year. Johnson got just one more target than his running mate Thursday night (7-6) but had a big advantage in production thanks to a 25-yard TD.
- Pickens was stuck in a brutal slump with Kenny Pickett (ankle) but it nonetheless seems a Pickett return is the best hope for GP to put up decent numbers again.
- QB Mitch Trubisky will start again Week 15, though coach Mike Tomlin did say Monday that Mason Rudolph will get some practice reps.
Stock ⬆️: RB Ezekiel Elliott + TE Hunter Henry
Stock ⬇️: QB Mitch Trubisky
Steelers Injuries 🚑: OLBs T.J. Watt (concussion) & Alex Highsmith (concussion)
Texans (6) at Jets (30)
Texans Personnel: 11 - 71% / 12 - 4% / 21 - 23%
52 Plays — 33 DBs — 9.5 aDOT — 11-of-28 for 95 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 5 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Devin Singletary
|56%
|12
|36%
|3
|17
|0-0-0
|13-65-1
|6.1%
|0.0%
|2
|RB
|Dare Ogunbowale
|29%
|11
|33%
|2
|4
|1-4-0
|2-7-0
|0.7%
|0.3%
|3
|RB
|Dameon Pierce
|15%
|4
|12%
|1
|-4
|1--2-0
|4-9-0
|3.3%
|0.0%
|4
|FB
|Andrew Beck
|25%
|4
|12%
|1
|12
|1-26-0
|1.9%
|0.7%
|5
|TE
|Brevin Jordan
|77%
|25
|76%
|3
|9
|3-35-0
|3.5%
|1.9%
|6
|TE
|Eric Saubert
|29%
|5
|15%
|0.2%
|0.1%
|7
|WR
|Xavier Hutchinson
|73%
|23
|70%
|3
|20
|2-15-0
|1.6%
|1.8%
|8
|WR
|Robert Woods
|73%
|27
|82%
|3
|24
|1--2-0
|14.1%
|15.1%
|9
|WR
|Noah Brown
|67%
|26
|79%
|5
|101
|0-0-0
|8.2%
|10.8%
|10
|WR
|John Metchie
|48%
|15
|45%
|5
|62
|1-6-0
|4.9%
|4.8%
|11
|WR
|Nico Collins
|6%
|2
|6%
|1
|12
|1-13-0
|20.2%
|24.5%
- The Texans took a beating in more ways than one, with WR Nico Collins injuring his calf on the first drive, C.J. Stroud entering concussion protocol in the fourth quarter and two defensive starters exiting early as well (Will Anderson and LB Blake Cashman).
- WR Noah Brown played through a knee injury again, and finished without a catch for a second straight week (this time on five targets).
- WR Robert Woods led the team in routes (82%) but was targeted just three times, with rookie Xavier Hutchinson getting 70% route share and also just three targets.
- WR John Metchie actually tied Brown for the target lead, despite being only the fourth receiver (45% route share) even with Collins out.
- Metchie also had an extremely inefficient day, with one catch for six yards.
- RB Dameon Pierce dropped to 15% of snaps and four carries after leading the team in carries the week before.
- Dare Ogunbowale got a bunch of passing-down work, while Devin Singletary was the lead back with 56% of snaps and 16 of the 25 RB opportunities (64%).
- TE Brevin Jordan was targeted just three times on 25 routes (76%) but at least caught all three passes for 35 yards. His snap/route shares have been basically the same as what Dalton Schultz (hamstring) was getting before missing the past two games.
Jets Personnel: 11 - 41% / 12 - 23% / 21 - 18%
66 Plays — 40 DBs — 6.8 aDOT — 27-of-36 for 301 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Breece Hall
|62%
|23
|58%
|9
|-2
|8-86-1
|10-39-0
|15.6%
|-1.1%
|2
|RB
|Dalvin Cook
|24%
|5
|13%
|1
|-5
|1--5-0
|7-13-0
|4.5%
|-0.9%
|3
|RB
|Israel Abanikanda
|6%
|3--3-0
|0.5%
|0.0%
|4
|FB
|Nick Bawden
|32%
|7
|18%
|1-3-0
|0.5%
|-0.1%
|5
|TE
|Tyler Conklin
|56%
|22
|55%
|6
|44
|4-57-0
|15.4%
|15.8%
|6
|TE
|Jeremy Ruckert
|48%
|13
|33%
|3
|30
|3-37-0
|4.7%
|4.5%
|7
|TE
|Kenny Yeboah
|35%
|8
|20%
|8
|WR
|Garrett Wilson
|91%
|39
|98%
|14
|169
|9-108-0
|1-3-0
|31.8%
|49.3%
|9
|WR
|Allen Lazard
|73%
|31
|78%
|10.0%
|16.7%
|10
|WR
|Xavier Gipson
|45%
|21
|53%
|1
|-2
|1-3-0
|1-9-1
|4.3%
|6.0%
|11
|WR
|Randall Cobb
|18%
|5
|13%
|1
|5
|1-15-1
|3.1%
|2.8%
- Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall combined for 23 targets, while Allen Lazard and Xavier Gipson combined for one target on 52 routes.
- Jason Brownlee was inactive due to an ankle injury after taking over for Lazard as the No. 2 receiver for a couple weeks.
Stock ⬆️: WR Xavier Hutchinson + QB Davis Mills
Stock ⬇️: RB Dameon Pierce
Texans Injuries 🚑: QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) / WR Nico Collins (calf) / DE Will Anderson (ankle) / LB Blake Cashman (hamstring) / CB Tavierre Thomas (hamstring)
Rams (31) at Ravens (37)
Rams Personnel: 11 - 99% / 12 - 1%
73 Plays — 43 DBs — 9.7 aDOT — 23-of-41 for 294 yards — 3 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Kyren Williams
|89%
|33
|77%
|4
|-15
|3--1-0
|25-114-0
|9.0%
|-0.2%
|2
|RB
|Royce Freeman
|11%
|3
|7%
|3-9-0
|0.2%
|0.1%
|3
|TE
|Davis Allen
|70%
|27
|63%
|5
|13
|4-50-1
|1.4%
|0.4%
|4
|TE
|Hunter Long
|26%
|9
|21%
|5
|WR
|Cooper Kupp
|97%
|42
|98%
|10
|85
|8-115-1
|15.9%
|17.7%
|6
|WR
|Puka Nacua
|93%
|41
|95%
|8
|98
|5-84-0
|1-6-0
|29.1%
|33.6%
|7
|WR
|Demarcus Robinson
|86%
|42
|98%
|10
|168
|3-46-1
|4.6%
|7.5%
|8
|WR
|Tutu Atwell
|12%
|1
|2%
|1
|18
|0-0-0
|14.5%
|21.2%
- WR Demarcus Robinson got nine snaps (53%) in the first quarter, one more than Tutu Atwell, who then left early in the second quarter for concussion protocol.
- Robinson finished with 3-46-1 on a team-high-tying 10 targets. He's never been a big target-earner but could have some value in deep leagues if Atwell misses time and/or loses more snaps when he comes back.
- Robinson and Atwell shared the No. 3 role Weeks 12-13, in addition to during the first quarter this past Sunday.
- TE Davis Allen played one snap in the first quarter and 91% of snaps thereafter en route to a 4-50-1 receiving line on five targets.
- Hunter Long played 16 of 17 snaps in the first quarter before suffering a knee injury and missing the rest of the game.
- Hunter Long played a lot more than Allen as the No. 2 TE the week before, FWIW.
- Hunter Long played 16 of 17 snaps in the first quarter before suffering a knee injury and missing the rest of the game.
- RB Kyren Williams got 88% of snaps and 28 touches, once again handling a high-end RB1 workload. That's been the case whenever he's been active this year, and he continues to strengthen his case for a key role beyond 2023.
- WR Cooper Kupp had his first vintage game since Oct. 15. He topped 100 yards in his first two appearances of the season, then finished below 50 yards in six straight games prior to the big rebound Sunday in Baltimore.
Ravens Personnel: 11 - 61% / 12 - 7% / 21 - 24%
71 Plays — 45 DBs — 12.8 aDOT — 24-of-43 for 316 yards — 3 TDs, 1 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Justice Hill
|42%
|13
|29%
|2
|5
|1-12-0
|5.4%
|-0.3%
|2
|RB
|Keaton Mitchell
|34%
|7
|16%
|2
|5
|1-8-0
|9-54-0
|2.4%
|0.3%
|3
|RB
|Gus Edwards
|27%
|7
|16%
|6-15-0
|3.0%
|0.5%
|4
|FB
|Patrick Ricard
|32%
|4
|9%
|1.3%
|0.5%
|5
|TE
|Isaiah Likely
|79%
|40
|89%
|7
|42
|5-83-1
|6.7%
|3.5%
|6
|TE
|Charlie Kolar
|23%
|6
|13%
|0.5%
|0.4%
|7
|WR
|Zay Flowers
|97%
|45
|100%
|10
|124
|6-60-1
|24.3%
|23.9%
|8
|WR
|Nelson Agholor
|59%
|29
|64%
|5
|9
|5-32-0
|8.9%
|11.0%
|9
|WR
|Odell Beckham
|52%
|25
|56%
|10
|210
|4-97-1
|15.4%
|24.2%
|10
|WR
|Rashod Bateman
|48%
|22
|49%
|4
|116
|2-24-0
|10.8%
|18.5%
- Keaton Mitchell took only 34% of snaps but 11 of the 19 RB opportunities.
- Gus Edwards finished with single-digit touches and less than 30 percent of snaps for a second straight game and third time in the past five games.
- Edwards played only six snaps in the first half (20%) so it wasn't just about game script or Baltimore having a lot of hurry-up/two-minute situations (though that was also true).
- Mitchell got 11 of 19 snaps in the first half before the two-minute warning.
- Hill got only two of 19, but then was on the field for 11 straight plays inside the two-minute warning. He also played a lot late in the fourth quarter.
- WRs Odell Beckham, Nelson Agholor and Rashod Bateman all finished with between 48-59% of snaps and 49-64% of routes.
- Over the past five games, OBJ has averaged 3.4 catches for 68.6 yards and 0.6 TDs on 6.2 targets, despite lingering around the 50% playing time range.
- TE Isaiah Likely scored a TD early en route to 5-83-1 on 79% of snaps and 89% of routes, i.e., a Mark Andrew workload.
- Likely was easily second on the team in routes, with he and Zay Flowers (100%) being the only guys at two-thirds or more.
- WR/RS Devin Durvernay left with a back injury, and his replacement Tylan Wallace had a walk-off touchdown on a punt return in OT.
Stock ⬆️: RB Keaton Mitchell + WR Odell Beckham + TE Isaiah Likely
Stock ⬇️: RB Gus Edwards
Rams Injuries 🚑: WR Tutu Atwell (head) / TE Hunter Long (knee) / RT Rob Havenstein (hip)
Ravens Injuries 🚑: WR Devin Duvernay (back) / S Kyle Hamilton (knee)
Colts (14) at Bengals (34)
Colts Personnel: 11 - 78% / 12 - 17%
60 Plays — 42 DBs — 6.0 aDOT — 26-of-39 for 240 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Zack Moss
|83%
|25
|60%
|8
|-1
|4-28-0
|13-28-0
|7.7%
|-0.2%
|2
|RB
|Tyler Goodson
|10%
|5
|12%
|1
|-6
|1--2-0
|0.7%
|-0.4%
|3
|RB
|Trey Sermon
|5%
|3-13-0
|0.9%
|0.1%
|4
|TE
|Kylen Granson
|35%
|18
|43%
|4
|33
|2-17-0
|8.6%
|9.4%
|5
|TE
|Will Mallory
|32%
|14
|33%
|5
|24
|5-46-0
|4.5%
|4.4%
|6
|TE
|Mo Alie-Cox
|28%
|7
|17%
|1
|9
|1-2-1
|2.5%
|3.4%
|7
|TE
|Drew Ogletree
|28%
|6
|14%
|2
|14
|0-0-0
|4.5%
|7.1%
|8
|WR
|Alec Pierce
|90%
|40
|95%
|3
|51
|2-22-0
|10.9%
|22.4%
|9
|WR
|Michael Pittman
|85%
|39
|93%
|11
|86
|8-95-0
|31.3%
|34.2%
|10
|WR
|Josh Downs
|80%
|33
|79%
|3
|20
|3-32-0
|18.4%
|17.3%
|11
|WR
|Isaiah McKenzie
|12%
|2
|5%
|3.2%
|1.0%
- RB Zack Moss got 83% of snaps, after 94% the week before, and he accounted for 21 of the 25 RB opportunities.
- Moss had big-time volume with lousy efficiency and no TD for a second straight week.
- WR Alec Pierce came back down to Earth after a 100-yard game the week before, and Josh Downs had a second straight subpar game.
- Downs was over 20% target share at one point but is now down to 18.4%.
- Michael Pittman is now up to 31.3%, within striking range of the NFL leaders.
- TE Will Mallory got five targets and caught them all, but his route share (33%) was still below Kylen Granson's (43%).
- The rookie tight end is worth making note of for dynasty, at least. He's eating into Granson's workload.
Bengals Personnel: 11 - 58% / 12 - 23%
57 Plays — 25 DBs — 4.7 aDOT — 19-of-25 for 274 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 0 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Joe Mixon
|63%
|13
|52%
|4
|-9
|3-46-0
|21-79-1
|11.3%
|-4.4%
|2
|RB
|Chase Brown
|30%
|6
|24%
|3
|-13
|3-80-1
|8-25-0
|1.3%
|-0.7%
|3
|RB
|Trayveon Williams
|2%
|1
|4%
|1
|-1
|1--1-0
|1.8%
|-1.0%
|4
|TE
|Drew Sample
|70%
|7
|28%
|2
|-12
|2-4-0
|3.8%
|0.2%
|5
|TE
|Mitchell Wilcox
|39%
|2
|8%
|1
|-2
|1-0-0
|1.8%
|0.3%
|6
|TE
|Tanner Hudson
|23%
|10
|40%
|3
|20
|2-21-1
|7.5%
|6.3%
|7
|TE
|Irv Smith
|12%
|3
|12%
|5.1%
|3.4%
|8
|WR
|Ja'Marr Chase
|86%
|25
|100%
|4
|47
|3-29-0
|28.3%
|39.3%
|9
|WR
|Tee Higgins
|74%
|21
|84%
|4
|66
|2-72-0
|12.8%
|24.2%
|10
|WR
|Tyler Boyd
|51%
|17
|68%
|3
|23
|2-23-0
|18.1%
|19.3%
|11
|WR
|Trenton Irwin
|21%
|2
|8%
|5.3%
|9.2%
|12
|WR
|Andrei Iosivas
|18%
|3
|12%
|1.8%
|3.1%
- RB Chase Brown got 30% of snaps and 11 of the 37 RB opportunities, including a 54-yard TD on a screen pass in the first quarter.
- It was one of the more poorly defended plays of the season, with Brown essentially running unchallenged for 40 yards before making one guy miss at the end to score a touchdown.
- RB Joe Mixon also had another big game, with 24 touches for 125 yards and a TD. His increased share of the offense without Joe Burrow around seems to be outweighing any net negative effect on the Cincinnati offense.
- WR Tee Higgins showed signs of life with gains of 46 and 26 yards, but he otherwise drew just two targets in a game dominated by the Bengals RBs.
- Six Bengals finished with either three or four targets, and none had more than that.
Stock ⬆️: RB Chase Brown
Stock ⬇️: WR Josh Downs
Buccaneers (29) at Falcons (25)
Buccaneers Personnel: 11 - 87% / 12 - 10%
67 Plays — 30 DBs — 9.9 aDOT — 14-of-29 for 144 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Rachaad White
|84%
|25
|83%
|2
|-9
|2-33-1
|25-102-0
|12.5%
|-1.6%
|2
|RB
|Chase Edmonds
|18%
|2
|7%
|2
|5
|2-18-0
|8-40-0
|2.4%
|-0.4%
|3
|TE
|Cade Otton
|97%
|28
|93%
|5
|54
|2-16-1
|13.0%
|9.6%
|4
|TE
|Ko Kieft
|4%
|2
|7%
|1
|10
|0-0-0
|0.9%
|1.5%
|5
|WR
|Mike Evans
|93%
|28
|93%
|6
|88
|1-8-0
|25.7%
|43.5%
|6
|WR
|Trey Palmer
|85%
|22
|73%
|1
|3
|1-5-0
|1-3-0
|11.6%
|13.0%
|7
|WR
|Chris Godwin
|84%
|27
|90%
|11
|133
|5-53-0
|22.6%
|24.4%
|8
|WR
|David Moore
|21%
|6
|20%
|1
|3
|1-11-0
|0.5%
|0.3%
|9
|WR
|Deven Thompkins
|7%
|2
|7%
|5.2%
|4.5%
- Chase Edmonds took 10 touches for 58 yards but on only 18% of snap, with Rachaad White piling up 27 touches for 135 yards and a TD on 84%, i.e., don't expect many more lines like this from Edmonds.
- White is now up to eight consecutive games with 14+ PPR points, and his three best rushing totals of the season have come in the past three games (100, 84, 102).
- WR Chris Godwin re-emerged with 11 targets, though he caught only five for 53 yards.
- WR Trey Palmer and TE Cade Otton are still playing a ton without seeing many targets, while White, Godwin and Mike Evans (one catch on six targets) soak up the touches.
Falcons Personnel: 11 - 10% / 12 - 46% / 21 - 19% / 22 - 13% / 13 - 12%
69 Plays — 43 DBs — 9.6 aDOT — 26-of-40 for 347 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|77%
|25
|58%
|7
|-19
|5-54-0
|10-34-1
|15.6%
|0.1%
|2
|RB
|Tyler Allgeier
|22%
|3
|7%
|9-40-0
|4.4%
|-0.2%
|3
|RB
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|17%
|4
|9%
|3-7-0
|1.8%
|0.1%
|4
|FB
|Keith Smith
|16%
|1
|2%
|0.8%
|0.5%
|5
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|84%
|36
|84%
|6
|77
|3-57-1
|19.0%
|24.8%
|6
|TE
|Jonnu Smith
|68%
|31
|72%
|7
|20
|4-27-0
|14.1%
|9.9%
|7
|TE
|MyCole Pruitt
|30%
|5
|12%
|2
|9
|2-15-0
|2.6%
|2.0%
|8
|WR
|Drake London
|75%
|34
|79%
|11
|172
|10-172-0
|21.5%
|29.3%
|9
|WR
|Van Jefferson
|43%
|19
|44%
|3.5%
|7.5%
|10
|WR
|KhaDarel Hodge
|33%
|12
|28%
|2
|20
|1-18-0
|4.6%
|7.9%
|11
|WR
|Scott Miller
|25%
|10
|23%
|3
|92
|0-0-0
|3.3%
|5.2%
|12
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|9%
|2
|5%
|1
|5
|1-4-0
|7.7%
|11.4%
- TE Jonnu Smith got his role back after nearly disappearing for a few weeks, while Parker Hesse was kept on the practice squad.
- Strange that Hesse took so much playing time from Smith but wasn't moved to the 53-man roster after the Falcons used up his three elevations from the PS. Arthur Smith is strange.
- WR Mack Hollins returned from an ankle injury to play for the first time since Week 9, but he lasted only a handful of snaps before exiting with a reinjury.
- Van Jefferson, KhaDarel Hodge and Scott Miller thus continued their rotation behind WR Drake London, who exploded for 172 yards on 11 targets.
- TE Kyle Pitts had a 36-yard TD early in the second quarter and a 19-yard gain on the final drive. He led the team in routes (84%) and played a season-high 84% of snaps.
- RB Bijan Robinson got 77% of snaps and 17 of the 27 RB opportunities, putting up a solid fantasy score thanks to 54 receiving yards and a three-yard rushing TD.
Stock ⬆️: TE Jonnu Smith
Stock ⬇️: RB Cordarrelle Patterson
Buccaneers Injuries 🚑: S Ryan Neal (hip) / DL William Gholston (knee) / CB Carlton Davis (groin)
Injuries 🚑: WR Mack Hollins (ankle) / LT Jake Matthews (knee) / DL Kentavius Street (shoulder)
Lions (13) at Bears (28)
Lions Personnel: 11 - 68% / 12 - 2% / 13 - 17%
63 Plays — 39 DBs — 7.4 aDOT — 20-of-35 for 161 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|63%
|24
|62%
|4
|-10
|3-16-0
|11-66-1
|13.2%
|0.9%
|2
|RB
|David Montgomery
|35%
|8
|21%
|3
|-5
|3-19-0
|10-66-0
|4.1%
|-0.3%
|3
|RB
|Craig Reynolds
|2%
|1
|3%
|1.1%
|-0.5%
|4
|TE
|Sam LaPorta
|86%
|33
|85%
|6
|56
|2-23-0
|1-4-0
|20.9%
|22.0%
|5
|TE
|Brock Wright
|37%
|7
|18%
|2
|5
|2-6-0
|3.2%
|1.2%
|6
|TE
|James Mitchell
|17%
|5
|13%
|7
|WR
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|89%
|39
|100%
|9
|83
|3-21-0
|28.2%
|30.8%
|8
|WR
|Josh Reynolds
|57%
|23
|59%
|4
|57
|3-44-1
|10.9%
|18.6%
|9
|WR
|Jameson Williams
|57%
|19
|49%
|1
|33
|0-0-0
|1-4-0
|5.7%
|13.8%
|10
|WR
|Kalif Raymond
|33%
|19
|49%
|4
|17
|3-15-0
|8.6%
|9.4%
|11
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|14%
|7
|18%
|1
|13
|1-17-0
|0.7%
|1.4%
- Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery both started fast, but game script worked against Monty 's playing time and Gibbs didn't have much luck picking up yards after the first couple drives. It's still about 50/50 in terms of touches, with Gibbs getting more snaps most weeks.
- The WR snap/route shares have been pretty stable the past month. Jameson Williams got up to the 60s at one point, but no higher, and was at 49% route share and one target in this loss.
Bears Personnel: 11 - 53% / 12 - 24% / 21 - 17%
66 Plays — 36 DBs — 8.3 aDOT — 19-of-33 for 223 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|D'Onta Foreman
|56%
|16
|44%
|3
|24
|2-22-0
|11-50-0
|4.3%
|0.5%
|2
|RB
|Roschon Johnson
|27%
|6
|17%
|1-6-0
|7.5%
|-1.2%
|3
|RB
|Khalil Herbert
|17%
|7
|19%
|3-8-0
|6.1%
|0.9%
|4
|FB
|Khari Blasingame
|20%
|3
|8%
|1
|-3
|1--3-0
|1.3%
|0.1%
|5
|TE
|Cole Kmet
|83%
|30
|83%
|7
|35
|5-66-0
|20.1%
|14.6%
|6
|TE
|Marcedes Lewis
|26%
|5
|14%
|1
|-3
|1-4-0
|1.1%
|0.2%
|7
|TE
|Robert Tonyan
|24%
|6
|17%
|2.7%
|1.4%
|8
|WR
|DJ Moore
|91%
|33
|92%
|10
|110
|6-68-1
|3-20-1
|27.5%
|44.5%
|9
|WR
|Darnell Mooney
|89%
|35
|97%
|7
|86
|2-44-0
|13.1%
|20.3%
|10
|WR
|Tyler Scott
|39%
|15
|42%
|1
|4
|1-11-0
|5.6%
|9.6%
|11
|WR
|Trent Taylor
|15%
|4
|11%
|0.5%
|0.1%
|12
|WR
|Velus Jones
|12%
|6
|17%
|1
|4
|1-11-0
|1.6%
|1.8%
- RB D'Onta Foreman led the backfield in snaps, routes, carries, targets and yards, returning from an ankle injury after the Week 13 bye.
- Foreman got 11 of the 15 RB carries and all three of the targets, running more routes than Roschon Johnson and Khalil Herbert combined.
- WR Darnell Mooney drew seven targets, his most since Week 1, which was also the last time he scored.
Stock ⬆️: RB D'Onta Foreman
Stock ⬇️: RBs Roschon Johnson & Khalil Herbert
Jaguars (27) at Browns (31)
Jaguars Personnel: 11 - 70% / 12 - 16%
74 Plays — 54 DBs — 9.8 aDOT — 28-of-50 for 257 yards — 3 TDs, 3 INTs, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Travis Etienne
|77%
|20
|37%
|4
|-7
|4-37-0
|14-35-1
|12.3%
|-1.5%
|2
|RB
|D'Ernest Johnson
|27%
|9
|17%
|3
|-4
|2-16-0
|3-12-0
|2.6%
|0.1%
|3
|RB
|Tank Bigsby
|1%
|0.9%
|-0.2%
|4
|TE
|Evan Engram
|89%
|46
|85%
|12
|77
|11-95-2
|22.6%
|12.6%
|5
|TE
|Luke Farrell
|31%
|8
|15%
|2.9%
|1.1%
|6
|TE
|Josh Pederson
|9%
|4
|7%
|7
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|95%
|53
|98%
|13
|176
|4-53-0
|21.3%
|37.3%
|8
|WR
|Zay Jones
|84%
|50
|93%
|14
|209
|5-29-0
|10.3%
|18.2%
|9
|WR
|Parker Washington
|61%
|32
|59%
|3
|30
|2-27-1
|2.0%
|2.4%
|10
|WR
|Tim Jones
|14%
|8
|15%
|2.0%
|1.5%
- WRs Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones both topped 90% route share and combined for 27 targets but only 82 yards.
- TE Evan Engram, meanwhile, caught 11 of his 12 targets and scored twice. His two best fantasy scores of the season have come the past two weeks.
- Zay is playing through a knee injury but nonetheless appears poised for large workloads with Christian Kirk (core muscle) out for the year.
- WR Parker Washington got 61% of snaps and 59% of routes as the No. 3 receiver, and he caught a TD for the second straight week.
- QB Trevor Lawrence had three carries for 11 yards; better than I'd expect from a guy who suffered a high ankle sprain six days prior. He wasn't at his best, of course, throwing three picks and averaging only 5.14 YPA.
Browns Personnel: 11 - 66% / 12 - 12% / 6OL - 15%
74 Plays — 46 DBs — 7.6 aDOT — 26-of-45 for 311 yards — 3 TDs, 1 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Jerome Ford
|57%
|23
|50%
|6
|-13
|5-31-0
|12-51-0
|11.0%
|1.0%
|2
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|36%
|10
|22%
|1
|2
|1-3-0
|10-27-1
|3.1%
|-0.8%
|3
|RB
|Pierre Strong
|7%
|1
|2%
|1-0-0
|0.9%
|-0.4%
|4
|TE
|David Njoku
|82%
|37
|80%
|8
|50
|6-91-2
|20.2%
|10.9%
|5
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|35%
|9
|20%
|3.3%
|1.9%
|6
|TE
|Jordan Akins
|23%
|4
|9%
|1
|4
|1-3-0
|2.9%
|1.2%
|7
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|84%
|43
|93%
|14
|166
|7-77-0
|23.0%
|36.1%
|8
|WR
|Elijah Moore
|69%
|36
|78%
|6
|78
|3-42-0
|20.0%
|26.4%
|9
|WR
|Cedric Tillman
|59%
|31
|67%
|4
|22
|2-23-0
|5.3%
|7.9%
|10
|WR
|Marquise Goodwin
|12%
|5
|11%
|2.4%
|7.6%
|11
|WR
|David Bell
|9%
|6
|13%
|3
|19
|1-41-1
|3.1%
|2.0%
- Kevin Stefanski announced after the game that QB Joe Flacco will remain Cleveland's starter for the rest of the season.
- Flacco threw for 300 yards and a trio of TDs, though his 14 passes to Amari Cooper didn't produce great efficiency (7-77-0)
- WR Marquise Goodwin's return from a concussion cut into Cedric Tillman's route/snap shares a bit, but the rookie was still at 59% and 67%, respectively.
- WR Elijah Moore had half as many targets as the week before, finishing with 3-42-0.
- TE David Njoku took advantage of Flacco's love for tight ends, putting up his best receiving line of the year (6-91-2).
- RB Jerome Ford took 57% of snaps and 18 of 30 RB opportunities (60%), i.e., about the usual.
- Ford briefly left with a wrist injury but rejoined the game. X-Rays came back negative.
Stock ⬆️: QB Joe Flacco / WR Zay Jones
Stock ⬇️: WR Cedric Tillman
Jaguars Injuries 🚑: G Ezra Cleveland (knee)
Browns Injuries 🚑: S Grant Delpit (groin)
Panthers (6) at Saints (28)
Panthers Personnel: 11 - 92% / 12 - 3%
79 Plays — 40 DBs — 13.4 aDOT — 13-of-36 for 137 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Chuba Hubbard
|77%
|19
|48%
|2
|-5
|2-9-0
|23-87-0
|7.9%
|-1.4%
|2
|RB
|Miles Sanders
|22%
|4
|10%
|10-74-0
|8.2%
|-0.7%
|3
|RB
|Raheem Blackshear
|5%
|3
|8%
|2
|7
|1-4-0
|1-4-0
|1.6%
|0.4%
|4
|TE
|Tommy Tremble
|64%
|13
|33%
|3
|37
|1-2-0
|4.4%
|3.7%
|5
|TE
|Stephen Sullivan
|35%
|22
|55%
|4
|72
|0-0-0
|3.3%
|5.5%
|6
|WR
|DJ Chark
|88%
|37
|93%
|4
|61
|2-26-0
|10.7%
|20.1%
|7
|WR
|Jonathan Mingo
|88%
|36
|90%
|9
|153
|2-22-0
|17.7%
|25.8%
|8
|WR
|Adam Thielen
|82%
|34
|85%
|7
|96
|5-74-0
|26.3%
|27.6%
|9
|WR
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|32%
|8
|20%
|1
|9
|0-0-0
|1-10-0
|0.5%
|0.3%
- RB Chuba Hubbard got 77% of snaps and 25 of the 35 RB opportunities; his second straight game with 25 touches since the Panthers fired Frank Reich and much of his staff.
- WR DJ Chark handled a near-every-down role, after playing only 40% of snaps the week before.
- WR Jonathan Mingo drew more targets than Adam Thielen again, but the rookie went 2-for-9 while the vet was 5-for-7.
- TE Stephen Sullivan ran more routes than Tommy Tremble, with the two combining for two yards on seven targets. (Hayden Hurst is still in concussion protocol and reportedly dealing with post-traumatic amnesia.)
Saints Personnel: 11 - 62% / 12 - 13% / 21 - 12%
52 Plays — 27 DBs — 5.7 aDOT — 18-of-26 for 119 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|54%
|16
|59%
|5
|-2
|3--11-0
|12-56-1
|16.4%
|0.3%
|2
|RB
|Jamaal Williams
|44%
|7
|26%
|1
|-7
|0-0-0
|11-43-0
|2.4%
|-0.3%
|3
|FB
|Adam Prentice
|19%
|1
|4%
|0.4%
|0.1%
|4
|TE
|Foster Moreau
|63%
|10
|37%
|2
|3
|2-8-0
|3.5%
|2.1%
|5
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|40%
|10
|37%
|2
|7
|2-10-0
|7.5%
|6.0%
|6
|TE
|Jimmy Graham
|15%
|4
|15%
|2
|20
|2-16-1
|1.1%
|1.1%
|7
|WR
|Lynn Bowden
|77%
|19
|70%
|4
|1
|4-24-0
|2.0%
|1.2%
|8
|WR
|Chris Olave
|65%
|24
|89%
|5
|61
|4-28-1
|25.7%
|41.5%
|9
|WR
|A.T. Perry
|62%
|21
|78%
|1
|43
|1-44-0
|2.2%
|4.3%
|10
|WR
|Keith Kirkwood
|44%
|5
|19%
|1.5%
|2.1%
- QB Derek Carr told reporters after the game that he's been playing through multiple rib fractures. He didn't offer an explanation for why he played so poorly even at the start of the season.
- He's suffered two concussion in the past month, but the first came before a bye week and last week he managed to clear protocol within five days.
- RB Jamal Williams had his largest role since Alvin Kamara returned from suspension, taking 11 carries for 43 yards on 44% of snaps.
- Taysom Hill (foot/hand) was inactive, and he's been the de facto No. 2 RB this year.
- Kendre Miller (ankle) also was out, for a fourth straight game.
- TE Juwan Johnson dropped to 40% of snaps and 37% of routes while playing through a calf injury. It's been a while since he did anything, but he at least was running a good number of routes prior to Week 14.
- Each of Johnson, Jimmy Graham and Foster Moreau saw a pair of targets.
- WRs Lynn Bowden and A.T. Perry joined Chris Olave as the primary three-wide grouping.
- Perry had a 44-yard gain but no other targets on 21 routes, i.e., he's still getting very few looks despite playing a lot.
Stock ⬆️: RB Chuba Hubbard
Stock ⬇️: TE Juwan Johnson
Panthers Injuries 🚑: TE Ian Thomas (ankle) / G Justin McCray (calf)
Seahawks (16) at 49ers (28)
Seahawks Personnel: 11 - 69% / 12 - 16%
55 Plays — 35 DBs — 7.6 aDOT — 22-of-31 for 269 yards — 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Kenneth Walker
|58%
|18
|51%
|5
|-15
|4-33-0
|8-21-0
|6.7%
|-1.3%
|2
|RB
|Zach Charbonnet
|40%
|8
|23%
|1
|-6
|1-4-0
|9-44-0
|7.2%
|-1.7%
|3
|RB
|DeeJay Dallas
|2%
|1
|3%
|2.1%
|-0.5%
|4
|TE
|Noah Fant
|64%
|20
|57%
|4
|32
|2-35-0
|7.6%
|7.0%
|5
|TE
|Colby Parkinson
|42%
|12
|34%
|2
|8
|2-28-1
|5.3%
|4.7%
|6
|TE
|Will Dissly
|35%
|6
|17%
|1
|1
|1-3-0
|3.8%
|1.4%
|7
|WR
|DK Metcalf
|89%
|33
|94%
|5
|107
|2-52-1
|22.2%
|40.9%
|8
|WR
|Tyler Lockett
|80%
|29
|83%
|6
|63
|6-89-0
|22.2%
|30.9%
|9
|WR
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|73%
|28
|80%
|7
|46
|4-25-0
|17.9%
|13.5%
|10
|WR
|Jake Bobo
|16%
|4
|11%
|4.5%
|4.2%
- RB Zach Charbonnet got one more carry than Kenneth Walker, who surprisingly had an 18-8 advantage in routes and a 5-1 lead in targets. Kinda confusing, given that Walker had been the preferred runner and Charbonnet the preferred passing-down guy for nearly the entire season.
- Maybe the change has something to do with their injuries? Charbonnet was listed as questionable with a knee contusion, while Walker returned from an oblique injury after missing two games. I'd be nervous to start either Week 15.
- Charbonnet had back-to-back carries of 23 yards in the first quarter... yet finished with nine carries for 44 yards, taking losses of 4, 3 and 4 along the way.
- WR DK Metcalf had a 21-yard catch and a 31-yard TD on Seattle's opening drive, but the early chemistry with Drew Lock didn't hold up. Metcalf had 2-51-1 at the time of his ejection late in the fourth quarter.
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba saw a team-high seven targets, while Tyler Lockett had the most catches and yards.
49ers Personnel: 11 - 36% / 12 - 21% / 21 - 25% / 22 - 19%
53 Plays — 30 DBs — 9.9 aDOT — 19-of-27 for 368 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Christian McCaffrey
|89%
|25
|83%
|1
|4
|1-8-0
|16-145-0
|18.1%
|3.5%
|2
|RB
|Jordan Mason
|11%
|1
|3%
|1
|-3
|1-6-0
|4-20-1
|0.9%
|0.2%
|3
|FB
|Kyle Juszczyk
|43%
|8
|27%
|2.9%
|1.5%
|4
|TE
|George Kittle
|92%
|26
|87%
|5
|59
|3-76-1
|20.6%
|23.4%
|5
|TE
|Charlie Woerner
|40%
|7
|23%
|1
|-1
|1-3-0
|0.6%
|0.0%
|6
|TE
|Brayden Willis
|8%
|7
|WR
|Brandon Aiyuk
|91%
|28
|93%
|9
|135
|6-126-0
|23.2%
|40.6%
|8
|WR
|Deebo Samuel
|77%
|26
|87%
|9
|63
|7-149-1
|1-1-1
|17.8%
|15.3%
|9
|WR
|Jauan Jennings
|34%
|15
|50%
|1
|11
|0-0-0
|8.9%
|11.7%
- RB Christian McCaffrey broke off a 72-yard run on the first snap of the game, setting up Jordan Mason for a three-yard TD on the second play.
- After that, Mason didn't get another touch until the third quarter. Three of his four carries came on the final three plays before a Brock Purdy kneel-down. (Elijah Mitchell was inactive due to his latest knee injury.)
- WR Deebo Samuel had another massive game, taking eight touches for 150 yards and two TDs.
- Deebo has 15 touches for 288 yards and five TDs over the past two weeks. Wow.
Stock ⬆️: WR Deebo Samuel
Seahawks Injuries 🚑: CB Devon Witherspoon (back) / CB Artie Burns (knee)
49ers Injuries 🚑: CB Charvarius Ward (groin) / DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring) / LB Oren Burks (knee)
Bills (20) at Chiefs (17)
Bills Personnel: 11 - 47% / 12 - 29% / 21 - 10% / 6OL - 11%
73 Plays — 45 DBs — 8.1 aDOT — 23-of-42 for 233 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|James Cook
|45%
|17
|38%
|5
|24
|5-83-1
|10-58-0
|9.9%
|1.7%
|2
|RB
|Latavius Murray
|32%
|11
|24%
|1
|15
|1-21-0
|3-9-0
|4.7%
|0.6%
|3
|RB
|Ty Johnson
|21%
|10
|22%
|2
|-10
|2-2-0
|5-19-0
|1.1%
|-0.2%
|4
|FB
|Reggie Gilliam
|14%
|4
|9%
|0.2%
|0.0%
|5
|TE
|Dalton Kincaid
|79%
|36
|80%
|8
|33
|5-21-0
|16.1%
|9.5%
|6
|TE
|Dawson Knox
|44%
|16
|36%
|3
|20
|3-36-0
|7.0%
|6.6%
|7
|TE
|Quintin Morris
|10%
|1
|2%
|0.7%
|0.9%
|8
|WR
|Gabe Davis
|82%
|37
|82%
|2
|55
|0-0-0
|15.5%
|27.9%
|9
|WR
|Stefon Diggs
|79%
|35
|78%
|11
|81
|4-24-0
|29.6%
|36.0%
|10
|WR
|Khalil Shakir
|60%
|27
|60%
|1
|-1
|1-12-0
|7.0%
|7.8%
|11
|WR
|Trent Sherfield
|19%
|10
|22%
|2
|13
|1-9-0
|3.4%
|3.3%
|12
|WR
|Deonte Harty
|4%
|3
|7%
|1
|21
|1-25-0
|4.5%
|5.8%
- RB James Cook took 45% of snaps, same as in the previous three games (more or less) and once again put up a strong fantasy line.... this being his best yet with 25.1 fantasy points.
- This was Cook's fourth straight game with 14 or more PPR points while playing less than half the snaps.
- Cook got 15 of the 26 RB opportunities, with Ty Johnson taking seven and Latavius Murray only four.
- TE Dalton Kincaid didn't lose any playing time in Dawson Knox's first game back from a wrist injury, but Kincaid did injure his shoulder near the end of the game.
- The rookie was held to 21 yards, but he was second on the team in both routes (80%) and targets (eight).
- Knox, meanwhile, got 44% of snaps and 36% of routes, catching each of his three targets for 36 yards.
- WR Khalil Shakir lost some playing time, but not a ton, with Knox's return.
- Shakir was targeted just once on 27 routes, however.
- The slump continued for Stefon Diggs, who managed 24 yards on a team-high 11 targets.
- Gabe Davis put up his third goose egg in the past five games. He's so inconsistent that it's actually consistent, I think?
Chiefs Personnel: 11 - 58% / 12 - 34%
62 Plays — 44 DBs — 7.0 aDOT — 25-of-43 for 271 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|48%
|16
|36%
|4
|-7
|2-29-0
|11-39-0
|2.8%
|-1.1%
|2
|RB
|Jerick McKinnon
|45%
|18
|41%
|3
|-4
|3-18-0
|4-19-1
|6.2%
|0.0%
|3
|TE
|Travis Kelce
|90%
|39
|89%
|10
|110
|6-83-0
|22.2%
|24.1%
|4
|TE
|Noah Gray
|39%
|11
|25%
|6.2%
|6.4%
|5
|TE
|Blake Bell
|10%
|2
|5%
|1.1%
|0.5%
|6
|WR
|Rashee Rice
|84%
|36
|82%
|10
|60
|7-72-1
|16.1%
|11.0%
|7
|WR
|Justin Watson
|55%
|25
|57%
|1
|18
|1-18-0
|8.6%
|23.0%
|8
|WR
|Kadarius Toney
|42%
|16
|36%
|4
|10
|3-25-0
|2-16-0
|7.3%
|3.0%
|9
|WR
|Skyy Moore
|35%
|11
|25%
|1
|11
|0-0-0
|8.2%
|10.5%
|10
|WR
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|34%
|21
|48%
|4
|52
|2-22-0
|8.0%
|21.0%
|11
|WR
|Richie James
|18%
|9
|20%
|2
|21
|1-4-0
|1.5%
|2.5%
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire replaced Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) as the lead rusher, but Jerick McKinnon also got more work than usual (45% of snaps, seven touches) in his first game back from a two-week absence due to a groin injury.
- CEH got 15 of the 22 RB opportunities, but McKinnon had the better fantasy game thanks to a seven-yard TD run on a 3rd-and-4 in the second quarter.
- WR Rashee Rice had season highs for both snap share (84%) and route share (82%), finally handling a typical starter's workload en route to 7-72-1.
- I'm happy, but also slightly bitter, because this probably should've happened a month and a half ago and I would've had an even better fantasy year if it had.
- WR Kadarius Toney took a season-high 42% of snaps, after five straight games at 20% or lower.
- ICYMI, Toney was lined up offsides on the final drive to negate what would've been one of the best plays of the season... a downfield catch by Travis Kelce, followed by a cross-field lateral to Toney for the go-ahead TD. After that, Patrick Mahomes tossed three straight incompletions to end the game.
- Skyy Moore dropped to 35% snap share and MVS to 34% to accommodate more playing time for Rice and Toney.
- Justin Waston stayed around his recent numbers w/ 55% of snaps and 57% of routes, though he was targeted just once.
Stock ⬆️: WR Rashee Rice / TE Dalton Kincaid + RB James Cook
Stock ⬇️: WRs Marquez Valdes-Scantling & Skyy Moore
Bills Injuries 🚑: S Micah Hyde (stinger) / DE A.J. Epenesa (rib)
Vikings (3) at Raiders (0)
Vikings Personnel: 11 - 65% / 12 - 25%
71 Plays — 41 DBs — 7.3 aDOT — 19-of-36 for 146 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 5 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Ty Chandler
|56%
|18
|44%
|3
|-8
|3-7-0
|12-35-0
|3.2%
|-0.7%
|2
|RB
|Alexander Mattison
|31%
|11
|27%
|1
|-2
|0-0-0
|10-66-0
|8.8%
|0.9%
|3
|RB
|Kene Nwangwu
|4%
|1
|2%
|2-3-0
|4
|FB
|C.J. Ham
|11%
|2
|5%
|1-7-0
|1.7%
|0.1%
|5
|TE
|T.J. Hockenson
|93%
|37
|90%
|8
|88
|5-53-0
|24.9%
|25.1%
|6
|TE
|Josh Oliver
|39%
|9
|22%
|1
|-2
|0-0-0
|4.1%
|1.6%
|7
|TE
|Johnny Mundt
|7%
|1
|2%
|1
|2
|1-4-0
|1.3%
|-0.1%
|8
|WR
|Jordan Addison
|96%
|41
|100%
|3
|24
|2-27-0
|18.3%
|30.2%
|9
|WR
|K.J. Osborn
|70%
|30
|73%
|7
|47
|4-15-0
|13.3%
|16.1%
|10
|WR
|Brandon Powell
|49%
|22
|54%
|1
|8
|0-0-0
|7.5%
|7.9%
|11
|WR
|Jalen Nailor
|24%
|11
|27%
|5
|51
|2-13-0
|1.3%
|1.6%
|12
|WR
|Justin Jefferson
|18%
|7
|17%
|3
|33
|2-27-0
|12.0%
|17.2%
- QB Nick Mullens replaced Joshua Dobbs in the fourth quarter. It thus seems Mullens could start Week 15, and Jaren Hall (a healthy scratch) could also be an option again before the end of the season.
- Coach Kevin O'Connell didn't name a Week 15 starter Sunday or Monday.
- WR Brandon Powell ended up with 54% of routes after Justin Jefferson left because of a chest injury, though Jalen Nailor was targeted five times on half as many routes (27%).
- Jefferson was targeted on three of seven routes in his first action since October, catching two passes for 27 yards before the chest injury spoiled his return.
- RB Alexander Mattison took 70% of snaps in the first half before suffering an ankle sprain early in the third quarter.
- Mattison missed the rest of the game, leaving Ty Chandler with 79% of snaps post-halftime.
- Chandler got only three carries and one target before the break.
Raiders Personnel: 11 - 57% / 12 - 30% / 21 - 11%
53 Plays — 36 DBs — 4.1 aDOT — 21-of-32 for 171 yards — 0 TD, 1 INT, 4 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|62%
|14
|39%
|2
|-3
|2-16-0
|13-34-0
|13.3%
|1.2%
|2
|RB
|Ameer Abdullah
|28%
|7
|19%
|2
|4
|2-7-0
|1-12-0
|4.7%
|1.3%
|3
|RB
|Zamir White
|9%
|3
|8%
|2-8-0
|1.5%
|0.3%
|4
|FB
|Jakob Johnson
|13%
|4
|11%
|0.5%
|0.1%
|5
|TE
|Michael Mayer
|94%
|28
|78%
|2
|10
|1-14-0
|8.6%
|7.2%
|6
|TE
|Austin Hooper
|38%
|10
|28%
|1
|4
|1-5-0
|4.7%
|2.4%
|7
|WR
|Davante Adams
|98%
|36
|100%
|10
|66
|7-53-0
|31.6%
|44.9%
|8
|WR
|Jakobi Meyers
|98%
|36
|100%
|6
|5
|5-25-0
|20.2%
|25.3%
|9
|WR
|Hunter Renfrow
|49%
|21
|58%
|5
|11
|3-46-0
|8.4%
|5.3%
|10
|WR
|Tre Tucker
|6%
|2
|6%
|1
|22
|0-0-0
|4.7%
|11.4%
- RB Josh Jacobs suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. He missed the last part of the game.
- TE Michael Mayer got 94% of snaps and his largest route share (78%) in more than a moth, but he drew the target on just two of his 28 routes.
- WR Tre Tucker barely played; Hunter Renfrow has recaptured the No. 3 role, albeit in a brutal offense.
Stock ⬆️: RB Zamir White / RB Ty Chandler
Stock ⬇️: QB Joshua Dobbs
Vikings Injuries 🚑: WR Justin Jefferson (chest) / RB Alexander Mattison (ankle) / RT Brian O'Neill (ankle) / WR Jalen Nailor (concussion)
Raiders Injuries 🚑: RB Josh Jacobs (knee) / C Andre James (ankle)
Broncos (24) at Chargers (7)
Broncos Personnel: 11 - 64% / 12 - 6% / 21 - 12%
66 Plays — 35 DBs — 5.9 aDOT — 21-of-33 for 224 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 2 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Javonte Williams
|59%
|17
|49%
|4
|-16
|3-25-0
|17-66-1
|11.8%
|-3.2%
|2
|RB
|Samaje Perine
|21%
|8
|23%
|5
|-6
|5-36-0
|2-8-0
|12.6%
|-0.2%
|3
|RB
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|20%
|5
|14%
|2
|-8
|1-7-0
|5-25-0
|7.2%
|-4.6%
|4
|FB
|Michael Burton
|21%
|5
|14%
|1
|-2
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|0.6%
|0.0%
|5
|TE
|Adam Trautman
|68%
|19
|54%
|3
|22
|2-19-1
|8.0%
|7.9%
|6
|TE
|Chris Manhertz
|35%
|3
|9%
|1.1%
|0.8%
|7
|TE
|Lucas Krull
|26%
|10
|29%
|1
|24
|1-35-0
|0.9%
|1.4%
|8
|WR
|Courtland Sutton
|74%
|31
|89%
|4
|51
|3-62-1
|22.7%
|41.1%
|9
|WR
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|56%
|19
|54%
|1
|-3
|1-12-0
|2.9%
|3.1%
|10
|WR
|Jerry Jeudy
|56%
|24
|69%
|6
|120
|2-16-0
|18.1%
|30.9%
|11
|WR
|Marvin Mims
|38%
|17
|49%
|3
|-3
|2-11-0
|7.5%
|15.0%
- Jerry Jeudy saw a team-high six targets despite his snap and route shares being a bit lower than usual.
- Lil'Jordan Humphrey picked up more playing time but was targeted just once, with Marvin Mims again running routes on a bit less than half of Denver's dropbacks.
- Javonte Williams got 21 opportunities while Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin took seven apiece.
- WR Courtland Sutton scored again. He now has 10 TDs on 53 catches, with exactly one score in 10 of Denver's 13 games.
- Sutton has just one game all year with 20 PPR points (Week 3), and just one below nine points. He's been uber-consistent despite being TD-reliant. And it's all even stranger because he scored only 14 times in 65 games before this season, despite topping 700 yards in four of his five years (with a Week 1 ACL tear in the other season).
Chargers Personnel: 11 - 85% / 12 - 12%
67 Plays — 48 DBs — 9.2 aDOT — 22-of-42 for 275 yards — 0 TD, 1 INT, 6 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Austin Ekeler
|72%
|33
|69%
|7
|6
|5-49-0
|10-51-1
|11.5%
|-1.5%
|2
|RB
|Isaiah Spiller
|18%
|5
|10%
|6-19-0
|0.6%
|-0.1%
|3
|RB
|Joshua Kelley
|10%
|3
|6%
|3-6-0
|2.4%
|0.0%
|4
|TE
|Gerald Everett
|67%
|34
|71%
|8
|39
|5-39-0
|9.4%
|5.0%
|5
|TE
|Donald Parham
|22%
|11
|23%
|2
|20
|1-11-0
|7.5%
|8.0%
|6
|TE
|Nick Vannett
|22%
|2
|4%
|7
|WR
|Keenan Allen
|96%
|46
|96%
|12
|139
|6-68-0
|32.1%
|38.3%
|8
|WR
|Quentin Johnston
|88%
|47
|98%
|4
|72
|3-91-0
|10.3%
|15.8%
|9
|WR
|Alex Erickson
|67%
|33
|69%
|7
|91
|1-9-0
|2.6%
|5.0%
|10
|WR
|Jalen Guyton
|31%
|13
|27%
|1
|8
|1-8-0
|3.6%
|5.3%
- QB Justin Herbert fractured a finger on his throwing hand and missed the entire second half. He's expected to miss at least one game, and quite possibly more.
- The Chargers being out of playoff contention could be a factor here; it won't be surprising if Easton Stick finishes out the season.
- Stick completed 13 of 24 passes for 179 yards, but he also fumbled twice, losing one.
- RB Austin Ekeler got 72% of snaps and 17 of the 26 RB opportunities despite some pregame murmurings that his role would be reduced. It turns out Joshua Kelley was the one who lost playing time, with Ekeler actually playing a bit more than usual and Isaiah Spiller taking snaps from Kelley.
- Ekeler got only 59% of snaps and six of 11 RB opportunities before halftime, but he then took 85% of snaps and 11 of 15 opps. after the break.
- WR Quentin Johnston had gains of 57 and 22 yards on consecutive plays in the fourth quarter, setting up Ekeler's short touchdown.
- Johnston was targeted just four times on 47 routes, while No. 3 receiver Alex Erickson got seven targets on 33 routes (and caught only one for nine yards).
- WR Keenan Allen had two catches for 35 yards on the final drive in garbage time to end with a decent receiving line after a mostly ugly day.
Stock ⬆️: QB Easton Stick + RB Isaiah Spiller
Stock ⬇️: WR Keenan Allen + TE Gerald Everett
Broncos Injuries 🚑: LB Nik Bonitto (knee) / G Quinn Meinerz (chest)
Chargers Injuries 🚑: QB Justin Herbert (finger)
Eagles (13) at Cowboys (33)
Eagles Personnel: 11 - 88% / 12 - 8%
52 Plays — 29 DBs — 10.4 aDOT — 19-of-28 for 225 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 1 sack
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|D'Andre Swift
|51%
|9
|32%
|11-39-0
|11.2%
|-0.4%
|2
|RB
|Kenneth Gainwell
|45%
|12
|43%
|4-28-0
|7.0%
|1.7%
|3
|RB
|Boston Scott
|6%
|3-9-0
|1.2%
|0.1%
|4
|TE
|Dallas Goedert
|82%
|26
|93%
|4
|9
|4-30-0
|13.9%
|8.1%
|5
|TE
|Jack Stoll
|22%
|3
|11%
|1.7%
|0.4%
|6
|WR
|DeVonta Smith
|94%
|28
|100%
|10
|129
|5-73-0
|24.1%
|35.3%
|7
|WR
|A.J. Brown
|92%
|27
|96%
|13
|143
|9-94-0
|32.6%
|46.3%
|8
|WR
|Quez Watkins
|45%
|12
|43%
|2.2%
|2.2%
|9
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|27%
|10
|36%
|3.5%
|5.4%
|10
|WR
|Julio Jones
|25%
|5
|18%
|2.0%
|0.8%
- TE Dallas Goedert took on 82% of snaps and 93% of routes in his first game back from a forearm fracture.
- WRs Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus and Julio Jones split the No. 3 role, one week after Watkins dominated those snaps.
- None was targeted. In fact, all of Philadelphia's targets went to the Big 3.
- The playing time split between D'Andre Swift and Kenneth Gainwell was close to 50/50 in extreme negative game script, though it went a bit more in Swift's favor (58%) prior to the fourth quarter.
- Boston Scott got two of his three touches/snaps on the final two plays of the game.
- Swift doesn't seem in danger of losing his role as the lead runner, but he's drawn only 18 targets over the past seven games, after piling up 27 over the first six weeks of the season. This was Swift's third week in a row with single-digit PPR points.
Cowboys Personnel: 11 - 61% / 12 - 12% / 10 - 11%
74 Plays — 42 DBs — 7.2 aDOT — 24-of-39 for 271 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 3 sacks
|Sn%
|RTs
|Rt%
|Tgt
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|TS SZN
|AY SZN
|1
|RB
|Tony Pollard
|70%
|25
|60%
|8
|-12
|7-37-0
|16-59-0
|12.5%
|-0.6%
|2
|RB
|Rico Dowdle
|30%
|7
|17%
|1
|0
|1-6-0
|12-46-1
|2.8%
|-0.7%
|3
|FB
|Hunter Luepke
|9%
|3
|7%
|0.6%
|0.0%
|4
|TE
|Jake Ferguson
|76%
|30
|71%
|8
|32
|5-72-0
|16.0%
|12.0%
|5
|TE
|Luke Schoonmaker
|23%
|2
|5%
|3.0%
|2.4%
|6
|TE
|Peyton Hendershot
|20%
|5
|12%
|0.4%
|0.5%
|7
|WR
|CeeDee Lamb
|88%
|39
|93%
|10
|98
|6-71-1
|28.3%
|36.7%
|8
|WR
|Brandin Cooks
|77%
|38
|90%
|5
|82
|2-37-0
|12.1%
|19.0%
|9
|WR
|Michael Gallup
|47%
|22
|52%
|5
|64
|3-48-1
|11.2%
|15.5%
|10
|WR
|Jalen Tolbert
|45%
|17
|40%
|1
|2
|0-0-0
|6.5%
|10.3%
|11
|WR
|KaVontae Turpin
|12%
|6
|14%
|1
|14
|0-0-0
|1-22-0
|3.7%
|4.4%
- RB Rico Dowdle took on a much larger role, with 30% of snaps and eight carries in the first half.
- Dowdle actually got two more carries than Tony Pollard before halftime, though Pollard had a 70/30 snap advantage and 4-1 lead in targets.
- Dowdle had previously seen a large share of his work in garbage time. But in this game it was Pollard who got seven of the eight carries in the fourth quarter.
- TE Peyton Hendershot's return from IR didn't have much impact on Jake Ferguson, who handled 71% route share and took 75% of snaps before the fourth quarter (en route to a team-high 72 receiving yards).
- WR Michael Gallup had a nice game but still split No. 3 WR snaps with Jalen Tolbert; both guys were slightly below 50% snap share.
Stock ⬆️: RB Rico Dowdle
Stock ⬇️: RB D'Andre Swift
Eagles Injuries 🚑: S Reed Blankenship (concussion) / G Cam Jurgens (chest)
Cowboys Injuries 🚑: DL Johnathan Hankins (high ankle sprain)