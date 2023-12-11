Fantasy Football
Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards and Personnel from Week 14

Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards and Personnel from Week 14

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
December 11, 2023

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.

Vocab/Index

  • DB = QB dropbacks = pass attempts + sacks
  • RTs = Routes
  • RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which the player ran a route
  • aDOT = Average Depth of Target
  • AY = Air Yards
  • TS SZN = Percentage of team targets this season
  • AY SZN = Percentage of team air yards this season

Personnel Groupings

  • 11 = 1 RB / 1 TE / 3 WR
  • 12 = 1 RB / 2 TE / 2 WR
  • 21 = 2 RB / 1 TE / 2 WR

Any RB/WR/TE with a target, carry or snap share of at least 10 percent is listed below. Any personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets league-wide).

Patriots (21) at Steelers (18) 

Patriots Personnel: 11 - 29% / 12 - 56%

55 Plays — 30 DBs — 6.6 aDOT — 19-of-28 for 240 yards — 3 TDs, 1 INT, 2 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBEzekiel Elliott91%2583%8-157-72-122-68-09.2%-1.3%
2TEHunter Henry87%2170%3433-40-2 12.2%15.2%
3TEPharaoh Brown51%723%131-4-0 1.9%2.1%
4TEMike Gesicki33%1240%    7.5%9.6%
5WRJuJu Smith-Schuster98%2893%6794-90-0 11.0%10.9%
6WRTyquan Thornton

  • RB Ezekiel Elliott led the team in carries and targets, taking 91 percent of snaps.
    • Ty Montgomery played six snaps (11%). Kevin Harris was elevated from the practice squad but didn't even get work on special teams.
    • Rhamondre Stevenson was inactive due to a high ankle sprain. There's a good chance he misses more time beyond Thursday's win.
  • WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton both topped 94% snap share with DeVante Parker (knee) joining Demario Douglas (concussion) and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder) on the inactive list.
    • JuJu had his best game as a Patriot, highlighted by a 37-yard reception in traffic on the opening drive. He added catches of 28 and 17 yards before halftime, then was much quieter in the second half (along with the rest of New England's offense.
  • TE Hunter Henry had a season-high 19 PPR points, fueled by two TDs, and the 87% snap share was his largest since Week 9.
    • Henry has five games with 39-plus yards this year, with TDs in four of them (five total). He then has eight games with fewer than 30 yards, with TDs in none of them.
  • TE Pharaoh Brown again played more snaps than Mike Gesicki, who has gone back-to-back weeks without a target and three straight games without a catch.
  • WR Jalen Reagor was the No. 3 WR, finishing with no catches, one target and 34% snap share.

     

Steelers Personnel: 11 - 67% / 12 - 15%

66 Plays — 38 DBs — 7.2 aDOT — 22-of-36 for 190 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 2 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBNajee Harris59%1642%3-23-19-012-29-08.4%0.4%
2RBJaylen Warren52%1437%5-124-29-07-11-013.5%-4.1%
3TEPat Freiermuth67%3284%7603-18-0 9.4%9.5%
4TEDarnell Washington44%513%211-12-0 2.3%0.4%
5TEConnor Heyward17%616%242-15-0 8.2%6.2%
6WRGeorge Pickens85%3797%6195-19-0 21.4%36.1%
7WRDiontae Johnson67%3489%71323-57-1 17.1%29.0%
8WRAllen Robinson59%2053%3491-21-0 10.5%10.9%
9WRCalvin Austin29%924%   1-12-07.1%10.8%
  • RB Najee Harris played 59% of snaps for a second straight week, just shy of his season-high 60% from Week 9. 
    • Harris was listed as questionable with a knee injury after not practicing Tuesday or Wednesday. It ended up being a non-factor, at least in terms of playing time. Two of his three largest snap shares this season were the past two weeks, though it hasn't really been a significant difference given that he's gone no lower than 50% and no higher than 60% this year.
  • TE Pat Freiermuth rose to 84% route share, his largest of the year, though his snap share (67%) was up only a little compared to the previous two weeks (60%, 60%).
    • Freiermuth took 76% and 78% of snaps back in Weeks 2-3 before his hamstring first became a problem.
  • Last week I mentioned that Diontae Johnson saw nearly twice as many targets as George Pickens when Mitchell Trubisky was under center last year. Johnson got just one more target than his running mate Thursday night (7-6) but had a big advantage in production thanks to a 25-yard TD.
    • Pickens was stuck in a brutal slump with Kenny Pickett (ankle) but it nonetheless seems a Pickett return is the best hope for GP to put up decent numbers again.
  • QB Mitch Trubisky will start again Week 15, though coach Mike Tomlin did say Monday that Mason Rudolph will get some practice reps.

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Ezekiel Elliott + TE Hunter Henry

Stock ⬇️:   QB Mitch Trubisky

  Steelers Injuries 🚑: OLBs T.J. Watt (concussion) & Alex Highsmith (concussion)    

         

Texans (6) at Jets (30) 

Texans Personnel: 11 - 71% / 12 - 4% / 21 - 23%

52 Plays — 33 DBs — 9.5 aDOT — 11-of-28 for 95 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 5 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBDevin Singletary56%1236%3170-0-013-65-16.1%0.0%
2RBDare Ogunbowale29%1133%241-4-02-7-00.7%0.3%
3RBDameon Pierce15%412%1-41--2-04-9-03.3%0.0%
4FBAndrew Beck25%412%1121-26-0 1.9%0.7%
5TEBrevin Jordan77%2576%393-35-0 3.5%1.9%
6TEEric Saubert29%515%    0.2%0.1%
7WRXavier Hutchinson73%2370%3202-15-0 1.6%1.8%
8WRRobert Woods73%2782%3241--2-0 14.1%15.1%
9WRNoah Brown67%2679%51010-0-0 8.2%10.8%
10WRJohn Metchie48%1545%5621-6-0 4.9%4.8%
11WRNico Collins6%26%1121-13-0 20.2%24.5%
  • The Texans took a beating in more ways than one, with WR Nico Collins injuring his calf on the first drive, C.J. Stroud entering concussion protocol in the fourth quarter and two defensive starters exiting early as well (Will Anderson and LB Blake Cashman).
    • WR Noah Brown played through a knee injury again, and finished without a catch for a second straight week (this time on five targets).
    • WR Robert Woods led the team in routes (82%) but was targeted just three times, with rookie Xavier Hutchinson getting 70% route share and also just three targets.
    • WR John Metchie actually tied Brown for the target lead, despite being only the fourth receiver (45% route share) even with Collins out.
      • Metchie also had an extremely inefficient day, with one catch for six yards.
  • RB Dameon Pierce dropped to 15% of snaps and four carries after leading the team in carries the week before.
  • TE Brevin Jordan was targeted just three times on 25 routes (76%) but at least caught all three passes for 35 yards. His snap/route shares have been basically the same as what Dalton Schultz (hamstring) was getting before missing the past two games.

     

Jets Personnel: 11 - 41% / 12 - 23% / 21 - 18%

66 Plays — 40 DBs — 6.8 aDOT — 27-of-36 for 301 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 4 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBBreece Hall62%2358%9-28-86-110-39-015.6%-1.1%
2RBDalvin Cook24%513%1-51--5-07-13-04.5%-0.9%
3RBIsrael Abanikanda6%     3--3-00.5%0.0%
4FBNick Bawden32%718%   1-3-00.5%-0.1%
5TETyler Conklin56%2255%6444-57-0 15.4%15.8%
6TEJeremy Ruckert48%1333%3303-37-0 4.7%4.5%
7TEKenny Yeboah35%820%      
8WRGarrett Wilson91%3998%141699-108-01-3-031.8%49.3%
9WRAllen Lazard73%3178%    10.0%16.7%
10WRXavier Gipson45%2153%1-21-3-01-9-14.3%6.0%
11WRRandall Cobb18%513%151-15-1 3.1%2.8%

    

Stock ⬆️:   WR Xavier Hutchinson + QB Davis Mills

Stock ⬇️:   RB Dameon Pierce

  Texans Injuries 🚑: QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) / WR Nico Collins (calf) / DE Will Anderson (ankle) / LB Blake Cashman (hamstring) / CB Tavierre Thomas (hamstring)    

         

Rams (31) at Ravens (37) 

Rams Personnel: 11 - 99% / 12 - 1%

73 Plays — 43 DBs — 9.7 aDOT — 23-of-41 for 294 yards — 3 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBKyren Williams89%3377%4-153--1-025-114-09.0%-0.2%
2RBRoyce Freeman11%37%   3-9-00.2%0.1%
3TEDavis Allen70%2763%5134-50-1 1.4%0.4%
4TEHunter Long26%921%      
5WRCooper Kupp97%4298%10858-115-1 15.9%17.7%
6WRPuka Nacua93%4195%8985-84-01-6-029.1%33.6%
7WRDemarcus Robinson86%4298%101683-46-1 4.6%7.5%
8WRTutu Atwell12%12%1180-0-0 14.5%21.2%
  • WR Demarcus Robinson got nine snaps (53%) in the first quarter, one more than Tutu Atwell, who then left early in the second quarter for concussion protocol.
    • Robinson finished with 3-46-1 on a team-high-tying 10 targets. He's never been a big target-earner but could have some value in deep leagues if Atwell misses time and/or loses more snaps when he comes back.
    • Robinson and Atwell shared the No. 3 role Weeks 12-13, in addition to during the first quarter this past Sunday.
  • TE Davis Allen played one snap in the first quarter and 91% of snaps thereafter en route to a 4-50-1 receiving line on five targets.
    • Hunter Long played 16 of 17 snaps in the first quarter before suffering a knee injury and missing the rest of the game.
      • Hunter Long played a lot more than Allen as the No. 2 TE the week before, FWIW.
  • RB Kyren Williams got 88% of snaps and 28 touches, once again handling a high-end RB1 workload. That's been the case whenever he's been active this year, and he continues to strengthen his case for a key role beyond 2023.
  • WR Cooper Kupp had his first vintage game since Oct. 15. He topped 100 yards in his first two appearances of the season, then finished below 50 yards in six straight games prior to the big rebound Sunday in Baltimore.

     

Ravens Personnel: 11 - 61% / 12 - 7% / 21 - 24%

71 Plays — 45 DBs — 12.8 aDOT — 24-of-43 for 316 yards — 3 TDs, 1 INT, 2 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBJustice Hill42%1329%251-12-0 5.4%-0.3%
2RBKeaton Mitchell34%716%251-8-09-54-02.4%0.3%
3RBGus Edwards27%716%   6-15-03.0%0.5%
4FBPatrick Ricard32%49%    1.3%0.5%
5TEIsaiah Likely79%4089%7425-83-1 6.7%3.5%
6TECharlie Kolar23%613%    0.5%0.4%
7WRZay Flowers97%45100%101246-60-1 24.3%23.9%
8WRNelson Agholor59%2964%595-32-0 8.9%11.0%
9WROdell Beckham52%2556%102104-97-1 15.4%24.2%
10WRRashod Bateman48%2249%41162-24-0 10.8%18.5%
  • Keaton Mitchell took only 34% of snaps but 11 of the 19 RB opportunities.
    • Gus Edwards finished with single-digit touches and less than 30 percent of snaps for a second straight game and third time in the past five games.
    • Edwards played only six snaps in the first half (20%) so it wasn't just about game script or Baltimore having a lot of hurry-up/two-minute situations (though that was also true).
    • Mitchell got 11 of 19 snaps in the first half before the two-minute warning.
    • Hill got only two of 19, but then was on the field for 11 straight plays inside the two-minute warning. He also played a lot late in the fourth quarter.
  • WRs Odell Beckham, Nelson Agholor and Rashod Bateman all finished with between 48-59% of snaps and 49-64% of routes.
    • Over the past five games, OBJ has averaged 3.4 catches for 68.6 yards and 0.6 TDs on 6.2 targets, despite lingering around the 50% playing time range.
  • TE Isaiah Likely scored a TD early en route to 5-83-1 on 79% of snaps and 89% of routes, i.e., a Mark Andrew workload.
    • Likely was easily second on the team in routes, with he and Zay Flowers (100%) being the only guys at two-thirds or more.
  • WR/RS Devin Durvernay left with a back injury, and his replacement Tylan Wallace had a walk-off touchdown on a punt return in OT.

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Keaton Mitchell + WR Odell Beckham + TE Isaiah Likely

Stock ⬇️:   RB Gus Edwards 

  Rams Injuries 🚑: WR Tutu Atwell (head) / TE Hunter Long (knee) / RT Rob Havenstein (hip)

  Ravens Injuries 🚑: WR Devin Duvernay (back) / S Kyle Hamilton (knee)

         

Colts (14) at Bengals (34) 

Colts Personnel: 11 - 78% / 12 - 17%

60 Plays — 42 DBs — 6.0 aDOT — 26-of-39 for 240 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 3 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBZack Moss83%2560%8-14-28-013-28-07.7%-0.2%
2RBTyler Goodson10%512%1-61--2-0 0.7%-0.4%
3RBTrey Sermon5%     3-13-00.9%0.1%
4TEKylen Granson35%1843%4332-17-0 8.6%9.4%
5TEWill Mallory32%1433%5245-46-0 4.5%4.4%
6TEMo Alie-Cox28%717%191-2-1 2.5%3.4%
7TEDrew Ogletree28%614%2140-0-0 4.5%7.1%
8WRAlec Pierce90%4095%3512-22-0 10.9%22.4%
9WRMichael Pittman85%3993%11868-95-0 31.3%34.2%
10WRJosh Downs80%3379%3203-32-0 18.4%17.3%
11WRIsaiah McKenzie12%25%    3.2%1.0%
  • RB Zack Moss got 83% of snaps, after 94% the week before, and he accounted for 21 of the 25 RB opportunities.
    • Moss had big-time volume with lousy efficiency and no TD for a second straight week.
  • WR Alec Pierce came back down to Earth after a 100-yard game the week before, and Josh Downs had a second straight subpar game.
    • Downs was over 20% target share at one point but is now down to 18.4%.
    • Michael Pittman is now up to 31.3%, within striking range of the NFL leaders.
  • TE Will Mallory got five targets and caught them all, but his route share (33%) was still below Kylen Granson's (43%).
    • The rookie tight end is worth making note of for dynasty, at least. He's eating into Granson's workload.

     

Bengals Personnel: 11 - 58% / 12 - 23%

57 Plays — 25 DBs — 4.7 aDOT — 19-of-25 for 274 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 0 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBJoe Mixon63%1352%4-93-46-021-79-111.3%-4.4%
2RBChase Brown30%624%3-133-80-18-25-01.3%-0.7%
3RBTrayveon Williams2%14%1-11--1-0 1.8%-1.0%
4TEDrew Sample70%728%2-122-4-0 3.8%0.2%
5TEMitchell Wilcox39%28%1-21-0-0 1.8%0.3%
6TETanner Hudson23%1040%3202-21-1 7.5%6.3%
7TEIrv Smith12%312%    5.1%3.4%
8WRJa'Marr Chase86%25100%4473-29-0 28.3%39.3%
9WRTee Higgins74%2184%4662-72-0 12.8%24.2%
10WRTyler Boyd51%1768%3232-23-0 18.1%19.3%
11WRTrenton Irwin21%28%    5.3%9.2%
12WRAndrei Iosivas18%312%    1.8%3.1%
  • RB Chase Brown got 30% of snaps and 11 of the 37 RB opportunities, including a 54-yard TD on a screen pass in the first quarter.
    • It was one of the more poorly defended plays of the season, with Brown essentially running unchallenged for 40 yards before making one guy miss at the end to score a touchdown.
    • RB Joe Mixon also had another big game, with 24 touches for 125 yards and a TD. His increased share of the offense without Joe Burrow around seems to be outweighing any net negative effect on the Cincinnati offense.
  • WR Tee Higgins showed signs of life with gains of 46 and 26 yards, but he otherwise drew just two targets in a game dominated by the Bengals RBs. 
    •  Six Bengals finished with either three or four targets, and none had more than that.

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Chase Brown

Stock ⬇️:   WR Josh Downs

         

Buccaneers (29) at Falcons (25) 

Buccaneers Personnel: 11 - 87% / 12 - 10%

67 Plays — 30 DBs — 9.9 aDOT — 14-of-29 for 144 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 1 sack

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBRachaad White84%2583%2-92-33-125-102-012.5%-1.6%
2RBChase Edmonds18%27%252-18-08-40-02.4%-0.4%
3TECade Otton97%2893%5542-16-1 13.0%9.6%
4TEKo Kieft4%27%1100-0-0 0.9%1.5%
5WRMike Evans93%2893%6881-8-0 25.7%43.5%
6WRTrey Palmer85%2273%131-5-01-3-011.6%13.0%
7WRChris Godwin84%2790%111335-53-0 22.6%24.4%
8WRDavid Moore21%620%131-11-0 0.5%0.3%
9WRDeven Thompkins7%27%    5.2%4.5%
  • Chase Edmonds took 10 touches for 58 yards but on only 18% of snap, with Rachaad White piling up 27 touches for 135 yards and a TD on 84%, i.e., don't expect many more lines like this from Edmonds.
    • White is now up to eight consecutive games with 14+ PPR points, and his three best rushing totals of the season have come in the past three games (100, 84, 102).
  • WR Chris Godwin re-emerged with 11 targets, though he caught only five for 53 yards.
  • WR Trey Palmer and TE Cade Otton are still playing a ton without seeing many targets, while White, Godwin and Mike Evans (one catch on six targets) soak up the touches.

     

Falcons Personnel: 11 - 10% / 12 - 46% / 21 - 19% / 22 - 13% / 13 - 12%

69 Plays — 43 DBs — 9.6 aDOT — 26-of-40 for 347 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 3 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBBijan Robinson77%2558%7-195-54-010-34-115.6%0.1%
2RBTyler Allgeier22%37%   9-40-04.4%-0.2%
3RBCordarrelle Patterson17%49%   3-7-01.8%0.1%
4FBKeith Smith16%12%    0.8%0.5%
5TEKyle Pitts84%3684%6773-57-1 19.0%24.8%
6TEJonnu Smith68%3172%7204-27-0 14.1%9.9%
7TEMyCole Pruitt30%512%292-15-0 2.6%2.0%
8WRDrake London75%3479%1117210-172-0 21.5%29.3%
9WRVan Jefferson43%1944%    3.5%7.5%
10WRKhaDarel Hodge33%1228%2201-18-0 4.6%7.9%
11WRScott Miller25%1023%3920-0-0 3.3%5.2%
12WRMack Hollins9%25%151-4-0 7.7%11.4%
  • TE Jonnu Smith got his role back after nearly disappearing for a few weeks, while Parker Hesse was kept on the practice squad.
    • Strange that Hesse took so much playing time from Smith but wasn't moved to the 53-man roster after the Falcons used up his three elevations from the PS. Arthur Smith is strange.
  • WR Mack Hollins returned from an ankle injury to play for the first time since Week 9, but he lasted only a handful of snaps before exiting with a reinjury.
  • TE Kyle Pitts had a 36-yard TD early in the second quarter and a 19-yard gain on the final drive. He led the team in routes (84%) and played a season-high 84% of snaps.
  • RB Bijan Robinson got 77% of snaps and 17 of the 27 RB opportunities, putting up a solid fantasy score thanks to 54 receiving yards and a three-yard rushing TD.

    

Stock ⬆️:   TE Jonnu Smith

Stock ⬇️:   RB Cordarrelle Patterson

  Buccaneers Injuries 🚑: S Ryan Neal (hip) / DL William Gholston (knee) / CB Carlton Davis (groin)    

   Injuries 🚑: WR Mack Hollins (ankle) / LT Jake Matthews (knee) / DL Kentavius Street (shoulder)

         

Lions (13) at Bears (28) 

Lions Personnel: 11 - 68% / 12 - 2% / 13 - 17%

63 Plays — 39 DBs — 7.4 aDOT — 20-of-35 for 161 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 4 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBJahmyr Gibbs63%2462%4-103-16-011-66-113.2%0.9%
2RBDavid Montgomery35%821%3-53-19-010-66-04.1%-0.3%
3RBCraig Reynolds2%13%    1.1%-0.5%
4TESam LaPorta86%3385%6562-23-01-4-020.9%22.0%
5TEBrock Wright37%718%252-6-0 3.2%1.2%
6TEJames Mitchell17%513%      
7WRAmon-Ra St. Brown89%39100%9833-21-0 28.2%30.8%
8WRJosh Reynolds57%2359%4573-44-1 10.9%18.6%
9WRJameson Williams57%1949%1330-0-01-4-05.7%13.8%
10WRKalif Raymond33%1949%4173-15-0 8.6%9.4%
11WRDonovan Peoples-Jones14%718%1131-17-0 0.7%1.4%
  • Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery both started fast, but game script worked against Monty 's playing time and Gibbs didn't have much luck picking up yards after the first couple drives. It's still about 50/50 in terms of touches, with Gibbs getting more snaps most weeks.
  • The WR snap/route shares have been pretty stable the past month. Jameson Williams got up to the 60s at one point, but no higher, and was at 49% route share and one target in this loss.

     

Bears Personnel: 11 - 53% / 12 - 24% / 21 - 17%

66 Plays — 36 DBs — 8.3 aDOT — 19-of-33 for 223 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 3 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBD'Onta Foreman56%1644%3242-22-011-50-04.3%0.5%
2RBRoschon Johnson27%617%   1-6-07.5%-1.2%
3RBKhalil Herbert17%719%   3-8-06.1%0.9%
4FBKhari Blasingame20%38%1-31--3-0 1.3%0.1%
5TECole Kmet83%3083%7355-66-0 20.1%14.6%
6TEMarcedes Lewis26%514%1-31-4-0 1.1%0.2%
7TERobert Tonyan24%617%    2.7%1.4%
8WRDJ Moore91%3392%101106-68-13-20-127.5%44.5%
9WRDarnell Mooney89%3597%7862-44-0 13.1%20.3%
10WRTyler Scott39%1542%141-11-0 5.6%9.6%
11WRTrent Taylor15%411%    0.5%0.1%
12WRVelus Jones12%617%141-11-0 1.6%1.8%
  • RB D'Onta Foreman led the backfield in snaps, routes, carries, targets and yards, returning from an ankle injury after the Week 13 bye.
  • WR Darnell Mooney drew seven targets, his most since Week 1, which was also the last time he scored.
    • DJ Moore and Cole Kmet accounted for 60 percent of the receiving yards. Nothing new there.

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB D'Onta Foreman

Stock ⬇️:   RBs Roschon Johnson & Khalil Herbert

         

Jaguars (27) at Browns (31) 

Jaguars Personnel: 11 - 70% / 12 - 16%

74 Plays — 54 DBs — 9.8 aDOT — 28-of-50 for 257 yards — 3 TDs, 3 INTs, 4 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBTravis Etienne77%2037%4-74-37-014-35-112.3%-1.5%
2RBD'Ernest Johnson27%917%3-42-16-03-12-02.6%0.1%
3RBTank Bigsby1%      0.9%-0.2%
4TEEvan Engram89%4685%127711-95-2 22.6%12.6%
5TELuke Farrell31%815%    2.9%1.1%
6TEJosh Pederson9%47%      
7WRCalvin Ridley95%5398%131764-53-0 21.3%37.3%
8WRZay Jones84%5093%142095-29-0 10.3%18.2%
9WRParker Washington61%3259%3302-27-1 2.0%2.4%
10WRTim Jones14%815%    2.0%1.5%
  • WRs Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones both topped 90% route share and combined for 27 targets but only 82 yards.
    • TE Evan Engram, meanwhile, caught 11 of his 12 targets and scored twice. His two best fantasy scores of the season have come the past two weeks.
    • Zay is playing through a knee injury but nonetheless appears poised for large workloads with Christian Kirk (core muscle) out for the year.
  • WR Parker Washington got 61% of snaps and 59% of routes as the No. 3 receiver, and he caught a TD for the second straight week.
  • QB Trevor Lawrence had three carries for 11 yards; better than I'd expect from a guy who suffered a high ankle sprain six days prior. He wasn't at his best, of course, throwing three picks and averaging only 5.14 YPA.

     

Browns Personnel: 11 - 66% / 12 - 12% / 6OL - 15%

74 Plays — 46 DBs — 7.6 aDOT — 26-of-45 for 311 yards — 3 TDs, 1 INT, 1 sack

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBJerome Ford57%2350%6-135-31-012-51-011.0%1.0%
2RBKareem Hunt36%1022%121-3-010-27-13.1%-0.8%
3RBPierre Strong7%12%   1-0-00.9%-0.4%
4TEDavid Njoku82%3780%8506-91-2 20.2%10.9%
5TEHarrison Bryant35%920%    3.3%1.9%
6TEJordan Akins23%49%141-3-0 2.9%1.2%
7WRAmari Cooper84%4393%141667-77-0 23.0%36.1%
8WRElijah Moore69%3678%6783-42-0 20.0%26.4%
9WRCedric Tillman59%3167%4222-23-0 5.3%7.9%
10WRMarquise Goodwin12%511%    2.4%7.6%
11WRDavid Bell9%613%3191-41-1 3.1%2.0%
  • Kevin Stefanski announced after the game that QB Joe Flacco will remain Cleveland's starter for the rest of the season.
    • Flacco threw for 300 yards and a trio of TDs, though his 14 passes to Amari Cooper didn't produce great efficiency (7-77-0)
  • WR Marquise Goodwin's return from a concussion cut into Cedric Tillman's route/snap shares a bit, but the rookie was still at 59% and 67%, respectively.
  • WR Elijah Moore had half as many targets as the week before, finishing with 3-42-0.
  • TE David Njoku took advantage of Flacco's love for tight ends, putting up his best receiving line of the year (6-91-2).
  • RB Jerome Ford took 57% of snaps and 18 of 30 RB opportunities (60%), i.e., about the usual.

    

Stock ⬆️:   QB Joe Flacco / WR Zay Jones

Stock ⬇️:   WR Cedric Tillman

  Jaguars Injuries 🚑: G Ezra Cleveland (knee)

  Browns Injuries 🚑: S Grant Delpit (groin)

         

Panthers (6) at Saints (28) 

Panthers Personnel: 11 - 92% / 12 - 3%

79 Plays — 40 DBs — 13.4 aDOT — 13-of-36 for 137 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 4 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBChuba Hubbard77%1948%2-52-9-023-87-07.9%-1.4%
2RBMiles Sanders22%410%   10-74-08.2%-0.7%
3RBRaheem Blackshear5%38%271-4-01-4-01.6%0.4%
4TETommy Tremble64%1333%3371-2-0 4.4%3.7%
5TEStephen Sullivan35%2255%4720-0-0 3.3%5.5%
6WRDJ Chark88%3793%4612-26-0 10.7%20.1%
7WRJonathan Mingo88%3690%91532-22-0 17.7%25.8%
8WRAdam Thielen82%3485%7965-74-0 26.3%27.6%
9WRIhmir Smith-Marsette32%820%190-0-01-10-00.5%0.3%
  • RB Chuba Hubbard got 77% of snaps and 25 of the 35 RB opportunities; his second straight game with 25 touches since the Panthers fired Frank Reich and much of his staff.
  • WR DJ Chark handled a near-every-down role, after playing only 40% of snaps the week before.
  • WR Jonathan Mingo drew more targets than Adam Thielen again, but the rookie went 2-for-9 while the vet was 5-for-7.
  • TE Stephen Sullivan ran more routes than Tommy Tremble, with the two combining for two yards on seven targets. (Hayden Hurst is still in concussion protocol and reportedly dealing with post-traumatic amnesia.)

     

Saints Personnel: 11 - 62% / 12 - 13% / 21 - 12%

52 Plays — 27 DBs — 5.7 aDOT — 18-of-26 for 119 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 1 sack

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBAlvin Kamara54%1659%5-23--11-012-56-116.4%0.3%
2RBJamaal Williams44%726%1-70-0-011-43-02.4%-0.3%
3FBAdam Prentice19%14%    0.4%0.1%
4TEFoster Moreau63%1037%232-8-0 3.5%2.1%
5TEJuwan Johnson40%1037%272-10-0 7.5%6.0%
6TEJimmy Graham15%415%2202-16-1 1.1%1.1%
7WRLynn Bowden77%1970%414-24-0 2.0%1.2%
8WRChris Olave65%2489%5614-28-1 25.7%41.5%
9WRA.T. Perry62%2178%1431-44-0 2.2%4.3%
10WRKeith Kirkwood44%519%    1.5%2.1%
  • QB Derek Carr told reporters after the game that he's been playing through multiple rib fractures. He didn't offer an explanation for why he played so poorly even at the start of the season.
    • He's suffered two concussion in the past month, but the first came before a bye week and last week he managed to clear protocol within five days.
  • RB Jamal Williams had his largest role since Alvin Kamara returned from suspension, taking 11 carries for 43 yards on 44% of snaps.
    • Taysom Hill (foot/hand) was inactive, and he's been the de facto No. 2 RB this year.
    • Kendre Miller (ankle) also was out, for a fourth straight game.
  • TE Juwan Johnson dropped to 40% of snaps and 37% of routes while playing through a calf injury. It's been a while since he did anything, but he at least was running a good number of routes prior to Week 14.
  • WRs Lynn Bowden and A.T. Perry joined Chris Olave as the primary three-wide grouping.
    • Perry had a 44-yard gain but no other targets on 21 routes, i.e., he's still getting very few looks despite playing a lot.

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Chuba Hubbard

Stock ⬇️:   TE Juwan Johnson

  Panthers Injuries 🚑: TE Ian Thomas (ankle) / G Justin McCray (calf)    

         

Seahawks (16) at 49ers (28) 

Seahawks Personnel: 11 - 69% / 12 - 16%

55 Plays — 35 DBs — 7.6 aDOT — 22-of-31 for 269 yards — 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 4 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBKenneth Walker58%1851%5-154-33-08-21-06.7%-1.3%
2RBZach Charbonnet40%823%1-61-4-09-44-07.2%-1.7%
3RBDeeJay Dallas2%13%    2.1%-0.5%
4TENoah Fant64%2057%4322-35-0 7.6%7.0%
5TEColby Parkinson42%1234%282-28-1 5.3%4.7%
6TEWill Dissly35%617%111-3-0 3.8%1.4%
7WRDK Metcalf89%3394%51072-52-1 22.2%40.9%
8WRTyler Lockett80%2983%6636-89-0 22.2%30.9%
9WRJaxon Smith-Njigba73%2880%7464-25-0 17.9%13.5%
10WRJake Bobo16%411%    4.5%4.2%
  • RB Zach Charbonnet got one more carry than Kenneth Walker, who surprisingly had an 18-8 advantage in routes and a 5-1 lead in targets. Kinda confusing, given that Walker had been the preferred runner and Charbonnet the preferred passing-down guy for nearly the entire season.
    • Maybe the change has something to do with their injuries? Charbonnet was listed as questionable with a knee contusion, while Walker returned from an oblique injury after missing two games. I'd be nervous to start either Week 15.
    • Charbonnet had back-to-back carries of 23 yards in the first quarter... yet finished with nine carries for 44 yards, taking losses of 4, 3 and 4 along the way.
  • WR DK Metcalf had a 21-yard catch and a 31-yard TD on Seattle's opening drive, but the early chemistry with Drew Lock didn't hold up. Metcalf had 2-51-1 at the time of his ejection late in the fourth quarter.

     

49ers Personnel: 11 - 36% / 12 - 21% / 21 - 25% / 22 - 19%

53 Plays — 30 DBs — 9.9 aDOT — 19-of-27 for 368 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 3 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBChristian McCaffrey89%2583%141-8-016-145-018.1%3.5%
2RBJordan Mason11%13%1-31-6-04-20-10.9%0.2%
3FBKyle Juszczyk43%827%    2.9%1.5%
4TEGeorge Kittle92%2687%5593-76-1 20.6%23.4%
5TECharlie Woerner40%723%1-11-3-0 0.6%0.0%
6TEBrayden Willis8%        
7WRBrandon Aiyuk91%2893%91356-126-0 23.2%40.6%
8WRDeebo Samuel77%2687%9637-149-11-1-117.8%15.3%
9WRJauan Jennings34%1550%1110-0-0 8.9%11.7%
  • RB Christian McCaffrey broke off a 72-yard run on the first snap of the game, setting up Jordan Mason for a three-yard TD on the second play.
    • After that, Mason didn't get another touch until the third quarter. Three of his four carries came on the final three plays before a Brock Purdy kneel-down. (Elijah Mitchell was inactive due to his latest knee injury.)
  • WR Deebo Samuel had another massive game, taking eight touches for 150 yards and two TDs.
    • Deebo has 15 touches for 288 yards and five TDs over the past two weeks. Wow.

    

Stock ⬆️:   WR Deebo Samuel

  Seahawks Injuries 🚑: CB Devon Witherspoon (back) / CB Artie Burns (knee)   

  49ers Injuries 🚑: CB Charvarius Ward (groin) / DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring) / LB Oren Burks (knee) 

         

Bills (20) at Chiefs (17) 

Bills Personnel: 11 - 47% / 12 - 29% / 21 - 10% / 6OL - 11%

73 Plays — 45 DBs — 8.1 aDOT — 23-of-42 for 233 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 3 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBJames Cook45%1738%5245-83-110-58-09.9%1.7%
2RBLatavius Murray32%1124%1151-21-03-9-04.7%0.6%
3RBTy Johnson21%1022%2-102-2-05-19-01.1%-0.2%
4FBReggie Gilliam14%49%    0.2%0.0%
5TEDalton Kincaid79%3680%8335-21-0 16.1%9.5%
6TEDawson Knox44%1636%3203-36-0 7.0%6.6%
7TEQuintin Morris10%12%    0.7%0.9%
8WRGabe Davis82%3782%2550-0-0 15.5%27.9%
9WRStefon Diggs79%3578%11814-24-0 29.6%36.0%
10WRKhalil Shakir60%2760%1-11-12-0 7.0%7.8%
11WRTrent Sherfield19%1022%2131-9-0 3.4%3.3%
12WRDeonte Harty4%37%1211-25-0 4.5%5.8%
  • RB James Cook took 45% of snaps, same as in the previous three games (more or less) and once again put up a strong fantasy line.... this being his best yet with 25.1 fantasy points.
    • This was Cook's fourth straight game with 14 or more PPR points while playing less than half the snaps.
    • Cook got 15 of the 26 RB opportunities, with Ty Johnson taking seven and Latavius Murray only four.
  • TE Dalton Kincaid didn't lose any playing time in Dawson Knox's first game back from a wrist injury, but Kincaid did injure his shoulder near the end of the game.
    • The rookie was held to 21 yards, but he was second on the team in both routes (80%) and targets (eight).
    • Knox, meanwhile, got 44% of snaps and 36% of routes, catching each of his three targets for 36 yards.
  • WR Khalil Shakir lost some playing time, but not a ton, with Knox's return
    • Shakir was targeted just once on 27 routes, however.
  • The slump continued for Stefon Diggs, who managed 24 yards on a team-high 11 targets.
  • Gabe Davis put up his third goose egg in the past five games. He's so inconsistent that it's actually consistent, I think?

     

Chiefs Personnel: 11 - 58% / 12 - 34%

62 Plays — 44 DBs — 7.0 aDOT — 25-of-43 for 271 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 1 sack

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBClyde Edwards-Helaire48%1636%4-72-29-011-39-02.8%-1.1%
2RBJerick McKinnon45%1841%3-43-18-04-19-16.2%0.0%
3TETravis Kelce90%3989%101106-83-0 22.2%24.1%
4TENoah Gray39%1125%    6.2%6.4%
5TEBlake Bell10%25%    1.1%0.5%
6WRRashee Rice84%3682%10607-72-1 16.1%11.0%
7WRJustin Watson55%2557%1181-18-0 8.6%23.0%
8WRKadarius Toney42%1636%4103-25-02-16-07.3%3.0%
9WRSkyy Moore35%1125%1110-0-0 8.2%10.5%
10WRMarquez Valdes-Scantling34%2148%4522-22-0 8.0%21.0%
11WRRichie James18%920%2211-4-0 1.5%2.5%
  • RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire replaced Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) as the lead rusher, but Jerick McKinnon also got more work than usual (45% of snaps, seven touches) in his first game back from a two-week absence due to a groin injury.
    • CEH got 15 of the 22 RB opportunities, but McKinnon had the better fantasy game thanks to a seven-yard TD run on a 3rd-and-4 in the second quarter.
  • WR Rashee Rice had season highs for both snap share (84%) and route share (82%), finally handling a typical starter's workload en route to 7-72-1.
    • I'm happy, but also slightly bitter, because this probably should've happened a month and a half ago and I would've had an even better fantasy year if it had.
  • WR Kadarius Toney took a season-high 42% of snaps, after five straight games at 20% or lower.
    • ICYMI, Toney was lined up offsides on the final drive to negate what would've been one of the best plays of the season... a downfield catch by Travis Kelce, followed by a cross-field lateral to Toney for the go-ahead TD. After that, Patrick Mahomes tossed three straight incompletions to end the game.
    • Skyy Moore dropped to 35% snap share and MVS to 34% to accommodate more playing time for Rice and Toney.
      • Justin Waston stayed around his recent numbers w/ 55% of snaps and 57% of routes, though he was targeted just once.

    

Stock ⬆️:   WR Rashee Rice / TE Dalton Kincaid + RB James Cook

Stock ⬇️:   WRs Marquez Valdes-Scantling & Skyy Moore

  Bills Injuries 🚑: S Micah Hyde (stinger) / DE A.J. Epenesa (rib)   

         

Vikings (3) at Raiders (0) 

Vikings Personnel: 11 - 65% / 12 - 25%

71 Plays — 41 DBs — 7.3 aDOT — 19-of-36 for 146 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 5 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBTy Chandler56%1844%3-83-7-012-35-03.2%-0.7%
2RBAlexander Mattison31%1127%1-20-0-010-66-08.8%0.9%
3RBKene Nwangwu4%12%   2-3-0  
4FBC.J. Ham11%25%   1-7-01.7%0.1%
5TET.J. Hockenson93%3790%8885-53-0 24.9%25.1%
6TEJosh Oliver39%922%1-20-0-0 4.1%1.6%
7TEJohnny Mundt7%12%121-4-0 1.3%-0.1%
8WRJordan Addison96%41100%3242-27-0 18.3%30.2%
9WRK.J. Osborn70%3073%7474-15-0 13.3%16.1%
10WRBrandon Powell49%2254%180-0-0 7.5%7.9%
11WRJalen Nailor24%1127%5512-13-0 1.3%1.6%
12WRJustin Jefferson18%717%3332-27-0 12.0%17.2%
  • QB Nick Mullens replaced Joshua Dobbs in the fourth quarter. It thus seems Mullens could start Week 15, and Jaren Hall (a healthy scratch) could also be an option again before the end of the season.
    • Coach Kevin O'Connell didn't name a Week 15 starter Sunday or Monday.
  • WR Brandon Powell ended up with 54% of routes after Justin Jefferson left because of a chest injury, though Jalen Nailor was targeted five times on half as many routes (27%).
    • Jefferson was targeted on three of seven routes in his first action since October, catching two passes for 27 yards before the chest injury spoiled his return.
  • RB Alexander Mattison took 70% of snaps in the first half before suffering an ankle sprain early in the third quarter.
    • Mattison missed the rest of the game, leaving Ty Chandler with 79% of snaps post-halftime.
    • Chandler got only three carries and one target before the break.

     

Raiders Personnel: 11 - 57% / 12 - 30% / 21 - 11%

53 Plays — 36 DBs — 4.1 aDOT — 21-of-32 for 171 yards — 0 TD, 1 INT, 4 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBJosh Jacobs62%1439%2-32-16-013-34-013.3%1.2%
2RBAmeer Abdullah28%719%242-7-01-12-04.7%1.3%
3RBZamir White9%38%   2-8-01.5%0.3%
4FBJakob Johnson13%411%    0.5%0.1%
5TEMichael Mayer94%2878%2101-14-0 8.6%7.2%
6TEAustin Hooper38%1028%141-5-0 4.7%2.4%
7WRDavante Adams98%36100%10667-53-0 31.6%44.9%
8WRJakobi Meyers98%36100%655-25-0 20.2%25.3%
9WRHunter Renfrow49%2158%5113-46-0 8.4%5.3%
10WRTre Tucker6%26%1220-0-0 4.7%11.4%
  • RB Josh Jacobs suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. He missed the last part of the game.
  • TE Michael Mayer got 94% of snaps and his largest route share (78%) in more than a moth, but he drew the target on just two of his 28 routes.
  • WR Tre Tucker barely played; Hunter Renfrow has recaptured the No. 3 role, albeit in a brutal offense.

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Zamir White / RB Ty Chandler

Stock ⬇️:   QB Joshua Dobbs

  Vikings Injuries 🚑: WR Justin Jefferson (chest) / RB Alexander Mattison (ankle) / RT Brian O'Neill (ankle) / WR Jalen Nailor (concussion)

  Raiders Injuries 🚑: RB Josh Jacobs (knee) / C Andre James (ankle) 

         

Broncos (24) at Chargers (7) 

Broncos Personnel: 11 - 64% / 12 - 6% / 21 - 12%

66 Plays — 35 DBs — 5.9 aDOT — 21-of-33 for 224 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 2 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBJavonte Williams59%1749%4-163-25-017-66-111.8%-3.2%
2RBSamaje Perine21%823%5-65-36-02-8-012.6%-0.2%
3RBJaleel McLaughlin20%514%2-81-7-05-25-07.2%-4.6%
4FBMichael Burton21%514%1-21-1-01-2-00.6%0.0%
5TEAdam Trautman68%1954%3222-19-1 8.0%7.9%
6TEChris Manhertz35%39%    1.1%0.8%
7TELucas Krull26%1029%1241-35-0 0.9%1.4%
8WRCourtland Sutton74%3189%4513-62-1 22.7%41.1%
9WRLil'Jordan Humphrey56%1954%1-31-12-0 2.9%3.1%
10WRJerry Jeudy56%2469%61202-16-0 18.1%30.9%
11WRMarvin Mims38%1749%3-32-11-0 7.5%15.0%
  • Jerry Jeudy saw a team-high six targets despite his snap and route shares being a bit lower than usual.
    • Lil'Jordan Humphrey picked up more playing time but was targeted just once, with Marvin Mims again running routes on a bit less than half of Denver's dropbacks.
  • Javonte Williams got 21 opportunities while Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin took seven apiece.
  • WR Courtland Sutton scored again. He now has 10 TDs on 53 catches, with exactly one score in 10 of Denver's 13 games.
    • Sutton has just one game all year with 20 PPR points (Week 3), and just one below nine points. He's been uber-consistent despite being TD-reliant. And it's all even stranger because he scored only 14 times in 65 games before this season, despite topping 700 yards in four of his five years (with a Week 1 ACL tear in the other season).

     

Chargers Personnel: 11 - 85% / 12 - 12%

67 Plays — 48 DBs — 9.2 aDOT — 22-of-42 for 275 yards — 0 TD, 1 INT, 6 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBAustin Ekeler72%3369%765-49-010-51-111.5%-1.5%
2RBIsaiah Spiller18%510%   6-19-00.6%-0.1%
3RBJoshua Kelley10%36%   3-6-02.4%0.0%
4TEGerald Everett67%3471%8395-39-0 9.4%5.0%
5TEDonald Parham22%1123%2201-11-0 7.5%8.0%
6TENick Vannett22%24%      
7WRKeenan Allen96%4696%121396-68-0 32.1%38.3%
8WRQuentin Johnston88%4798%4723-91-0 10.3%15.8%
9WRAlex Erickson67%3369%7911-9-0 2.6%5.0%
10WRJalen Guyton31%1327%181-8-0 3.6%5.3%
  • QB Justin Herbert fractured a finger on his throwing hand and missed the entire second half. He's expected to miss at least one game, and quite possibly more.
    • The Chargers being out of playoff contention could be a factor here; it won't be surprising if Easton Stick finishes out the season.
    • Stick completed 13 of 24 passes for 179 yards, but he also fumbled twice, losing one.
  • RB Austin Ekeler got 72% of snaps and 17 of the 26 RB opportunities despite some pregame murmurings that his role would be reduced. It turns out Joshua Kelley was the one who lost playing time, with Ekeler actually playing a bit more than usual and Isaiah Spiller taking snaps from Kelley.
    • Ekeler got only 59% of snaps and six of 11 RB opportunities before halftime, but he then took 85% of snaps and 11 of 15 opps. after the break.
  • WR Quentin Johnston had gains of 57 and 22 yards on consecutive plays in the fourth quarter, setting up Ekeler's short touchdown.
    • Johnston was targeted just four times on 47 routes, while No. 3 receiver Alex Erickson got seven targets on 33 routes (and caught only one for nine yards).
  • WR Keenan Allen had two catches for 35 yards on the final drive in garbage time to end with a decent receiving line after a mostly ugly day.

    

Stock ⬆️:   QB Easton Stick + RB Isaiah Spiller

Stock ⬇️:   WR Keenan Allen + TE Gerald Everett

  Broncos Injuries 🚑: LB Nik Bonitto (knee) / G Quinn Meinerz (chest)

  Chargers Injuries 🚑: QB Justin Herbert (finger)    

         

Eagles (13) at Cowboys (33) 

Eagles Personnel: 11 - 88% / 12 - 8%

52 Plays — 29 DBs — 10.4 aDOT — 19-of-28 for 225 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 1 sack

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBD'Andre Swift51%932%   11-39-011.2%-0.4%
2RBKenneth Gainwell45%1243%   4-28-07.0%1.7%
3RBBoston Scott6%     3-9-01.2%0.1%
4TEDallas Goedert82%2693%494-30-0 13.9%8.1%
5TEJack Stoll22%311%    1.7%0.4%
6WRDeVonta Smith94%28100%101295-73-0 24.1%35.3%
7WRA.J. Brown92%2796%131439-94-0 32.6%46.3%
8WRQuez Watkins45%1243%    2.2%2.2%
9WROlamide Zaccheaus27%1036%    3.5%5.4%
10WRJulio Jones25%518%    2.0%0.8%
  • TE Dallas Goedert took on 82% of snaps and 93% of routes in his first game back from a forearm fracture.
  • WRs Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus and Julio Jones split the No. 3 role, one week after Watkins dominated those snaps.
    • None was targeted. In fact, all of Philadelphia's targets went to the Big 3.
  • The playing time split between D'Andre Swift and Kenneth Gainwell was close to 50/50 in extreme negative game script, though it went a bit more in Swift's favor (58%) prior to the fourth quarter.
    • Boston Scott got two of his three touches/snaps on the final two plays of the game.
    • Swift doesn't seem in danger of losing his role as the lead runner, but he's drawn only 18 targets over the past seven games, after piling up 27 over the first six weeks of the season. This was Swift's third week in a row with single-digit PPR points.

     

Cowboys Personnel: 11 - 61% / 12 - 12% / 10 - 11%

74 Plays — 42 DBs — 7.2 aDOT — 24-of-39 for 271 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 3 sacks

  Sn%RTsRt%TgtAYRECRUSHTS SZNAY SZN
1RBTony Pollard70%2560%8-127-37-016-59-012.5%-0.6%
2RBRico Dowdle30%717%101-6-012-46-12.8%-0.7%
3FBHunter Luepke9%37%    0.6%0.0%
4TEJake Ferguson76%3071%8325-72-0 16.0%12.0%
5TELuke Schoonmaker23%25%    3.0%2.4%
6TEPeyton Hendershot20%512%    0.4%0.5%
7WRCeeDee Lamb88%3993%10986-71-1 28.3%36.7%
8WRBrandin Cooks77%3890%5822-37-0 12.1%19.0%
9WRMichael Gallup47%2252%5643-48-1 11.2%15.5%
10WRJalen Tolbert45%1740%120-0-0 6.5%10.3%
11WRKaVontae Turpin12%614%1140-0-01-22-03.7%4.4%
  • RB Rico Dowdle took on a much larger role, with 30% of snaps and eight carries in the first half.
    • Dowdle actually got two more carries than Tony Pollard before halftime, though Pollard had a 70/30 snap advantage and 4-1 lead in targets.
    • Dowdle had previously seen a large share of his work in garbage time. But in this game it was Pollard who got seven of the eight carries in the fourth quarter.
  • TE Peyton Hendershot's return from IR didn't have much impact on Jake Ferguson, who handled 71% route share and took 75% of snaps before the fourth quarter (en route to a team-high 72 receiving yards).
  • WR Michael Gallup had a nice game but still split No. 3 WR snaps with Jalen Tolbert; both guys were slightly below 50% snap share.

    

Stock ⬆️:   RB Rico Dowdle

Stock ⬇️:   RB D'Andre Swift

  Eagles Injuries 🚑: S Reed Blankenship (concussion) / G Cam Jurgens (chest)    

  Cowboys Injuries 🚑: DL Johnathan Hankins (high ankle sprain)

         

