Rome Odunze News: Quiet finish to first pro season

Odunze caught both his targets for 18 yards in the Bears' 24-22 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Even though Chicago selected Odunze with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 draft, he was the clear third receiver for the team behind DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. Still, the rookie hauled in 54 of 101 targets for 734 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games. Allen is headed for free agency, so Odunze could move into a larger role in the offense in 2025. With better coaching to help Caleb Williams improve as well, Odunze is a strong candidate for a second-year breakout.