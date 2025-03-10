Braxton Berrios Injury: Going to Houston on one-year deal

The Texans are slated to ink Berrios (knee) to a one-year, $2 million contract, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Berrios, who is recovering from a left ACL tear sustained Week 7 of the 2024 season, reaches agreement on a contract with Houston just days after the team's move to trade for former Jaguars wideout Christian Kirk (collarbone). He suited up for 16 regular-season games with the Dolphins back in 2023, securing 27 of 33 targets for 238 yards and one score. Berrios is capable of contributing both as a depth wideout and on special teams, including in the return game.