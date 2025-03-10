Dyami Brown News: Headed to Jacksonville

Brown and the Jaguars reached agreement Monday on a one-year, $10 million contract, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

It's a large contract relative to Brown's production -- at least if the initial figures prove semi-accurate -- but it perhaps shouldn't be a total surprise in light of his performance during the 2024 playoffs. After averaging 0.9 catches for 12.4 yards in 63 career regular-season games, Brown exploded for a 14-229-1 receiving line on 18 targets during Washington's three-game playoff run. He's a 2021 third-round pick with 4.46 speed and only 25 years old, so there's reason to think Brown can help the Jacksonville offense even though he's unlikely to draw a lot of targets. The Jaguars recently released WR Christian Kirk and TE Evan Engram, leaving WRs Brian Thomas, Gabe Davis (knee) and Parker Washington and TE Brenton Strange as the top returning pass catchers from last season.