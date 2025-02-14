Elijah Cooks News: Inks future deal with Philadelphia

The Eagles signed Cooks to a reserve/future contract Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Cooks signed with the Eagles' practice squad Jan. 14 after spending most of the 2024 season on the Jaguars' practice squad. The 26-year-old wideout will be on Philadelphia's 90-man roster for the start of the new league year, which gives him the opportunity to participate in OTAs, minicamp and training camp.