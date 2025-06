Schunk was sent outright to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, per MLB's transactions log.

Schunk was booted from the team's 40-man roster Saturday, and he'll report to Triple-A after being outrighted. The 27-year-old is slashing .299/.347/.522 with three home runs, 16 RBI and nine runs scored through 19 appearances for the Isotopes so far this year.