Abraham Toro News: Shifts to third base

Toro started at third base and went 1-for-4 in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Angels.

Toro, who had been the regular starter at first base shifted to third base while Romy Gonzalez, fresh off the injured list, started at first. Toro is batting .306 with an .822 OPS over 19 games since his contract was selected from Triple-A Worcester. The two could share the position going forward after Red Sox manager Alex Cora scrapped a plan to give Kristian Campbell starts there.