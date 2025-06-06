Addison Barger News: Blasts two-run homer

Barger went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-4 win over Minnesota.

Barger flirted with a home run after flying out to center field in the first inning, but he was able to leave yard in the fourth on a two-run shot off Bailey Ober. Barger is up to seven home runs on the season, five of which have come over his last seven games, and during that span he has a 1.263 OPS with seven runs scored and 10 RBI.