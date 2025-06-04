Addison Barger News: Homer streak at four games

Barger went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Phillies.

The 25-year-old continues to pummel the baseball, crushing a Max Lazar fastball over the right-field fence in the eighth inning. Barger has gone deep in four straight games and hit safely in six straight, and since a breakout three-double performance May 9, he's produced a .325/.385/.639 slash line with eight two-baggers, six homers, 14 runs and 16 RBI in 91 plate appearances. With Andres Gimenez returning to the lineup Tuesday, Barger shifted to right field against southpaw Cristopher Sanchez and hit fifth in the order, but he has entrenched himself as an everyday player for the Blue Jays, either at third base or in right.