Adley Rutschman News: Homers again Thursday

Rutschman went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer in Thursday's 4-3 win over Seattle.

Rutschman tucked a Bryan Woo slider just inside the right-field foul pole in the sixth inning, tying the game 3-3. Rutschman looks to finally be turning things around at the plate after an extended slump to start the year -- he's now 7-for-13 with a pair of homers in his last three contests. The 27-year-old backstop is slashing .225/.314/.375 with seven homers, 26 runs scored and 18 RBI through 226 plate appearances this season.