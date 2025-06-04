Adolis Garcia News: Enters as pinch hitter
Garcia entered Tuesday's game as a pinch hitter and went 1-for-2 with a run scored in a 5-1 loss to the Rays.
Garcia was held out of the starting lineup for a fourth straight game but pinch hit for Alejandro Osuna and finished the game in right field. Texas manager Bruce Bochy said he was giving the slumping Garcia a mental break, which may have ended with Tuesday's appearance.
