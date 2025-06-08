Adolis Garcia News: Getting Sunday off

Garcia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

After he was recently held out of the lineup for four straight games in order to get a mental break following a rough start to the season, Garcia started in right field in each of the ensuing four contests. He went 4-for-15 with a stolen base, an RBI and a 0:5 BB:K during those four games and will now be back on the bench as the Rangers wrap up their series in Washington. Sam Haggerty will spell Garcia in right field.