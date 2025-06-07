Menu
Agustin Ramirez headshot

Agustin Ramirez News: Slugs eighth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 7, 2025 at 9:13am

Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Rays.

The rookie backstop took Zack Littell deep in the fourth inning to get the Marlins on the board. While Ramirez has slowed down at the plate since a blistering start to his career, he's avoided any prolonged slumps -- the 23-year-old hasn't gone more than two straight games without a hit since the beginning of May, slashing .244/.308/.429 over his last 30 contests with five of his eight homers and 14 of his 19 RBI.

Agustin Ramirez
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
