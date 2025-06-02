Fantasy Baseball
AJ Smith-Shawver Injury: Expecting surgery later in week

Smith-Shawver is meeting with orthopedic surgeon Keith Meister on Thursday and is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery later in the week, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Smith-Shawver has officially been diagnosed with a torn UCL in his right elbow, though the team is still awaiting confirmation that he'll require Tommy John surgery. Once he meets with Dr. Meister, the right-hander will presumably go under the knife shortly after in an effort to begin his rehab as quickly as possible for a potential return during the second half of the 2026 campaign.

