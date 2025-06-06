Alan Rangel News: Headed to big leagues

The Phillies recalled Rangel from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Rangel will provide some immediate help to the Phillies' bullpen ahead of Friday's bullpen game against the Pirates. He'll be making his MLB debut if he gets into a game. The 27-year-old has a 5.02 ERA in 57.1 innings spanning 12 starts for Lehigh Valley this season. Seth Johnson was optioned in a corresponding move.