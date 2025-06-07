Alan Rangel News: Returns to minors

The Phillies optioned Rangel to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

Rangel had just been called up from the minors Friday, and he gave the Phillies three innings of work against Pittsburgh that night, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one batter. The righty reliever's return to Triple-A makes room for Philadelphia to call up a fresh bullpen arm from the minors in the form of Daniel Robert.