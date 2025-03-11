Fantasy Baseball
Alec Burleson News: Could face playing time squeeze

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Burleson might see his playing time impacted if the Cardinals elect to start Lars Nootbaar in left field and Michael Siani or Victor Scott in center field, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The trickle-down effect would result in Brendan Donovan playing more second base than outfield and Nolan Gorman being used more in the designated hitter spot. Burleson slashed .292/.341/.464 versus right-handed pitching last season, so he still figures to play plenty against righties, but it might not be as often as his fantasy managers would like.

