Alex Bregman Injury: Begins running progression

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 6, 2025

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday that Bregman (quadriceps) is feeling better and has started his running progression, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Bregman landed on the 10-day injured list May 24 after straining his right quad while rounding first base. It was deemed a "significant strain" similar to the one he sustained in 2021 with the Astros, which caused him to miss 58 games, per Starr. How Bregman progresses in his running program will determine when he'll take the next step in his rehab and provide a clearer timeline for his return.

