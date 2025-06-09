Alex Call News: Goes yard again Sunday

Call went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Rangers.

Starting in right field and batting leadoff with CJ Abrams getting a breather, Call took southpaw Jacob Latz (hand) deep in the fourth inning to get the Nationals on the board. Call has two homers on the season in 43 contests, and both came in the weekend series against Texas. The 30-year-old outfielder should continue to serve on the short side of a platoon with Robert Hassell in right field.