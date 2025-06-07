Ali Sanchez News: Inks minor-league deal with Toronto

The Blue Jays signed Sanchez to a minor-league contract Friday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

It was initially reported Thursday that Sanchez -- who the Blue Jays designated for assignment Tuesday -- was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo after clearing waivers, per Bannon. However, the 28-year-old catcher declined his assignment and elected free agency, but he has opted to stick around with the Blue Jays' organization and will report to Triple-A anyways. Sanchez is slashing .242/.311/.421 with five home runs and 15 RBI in 106 plate appearances for Buffalo this season.