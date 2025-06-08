Andres Chaparro News: Heading to big leagues

Chaparro is expected to be called up from Triple-A Rochester, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Chaparro is set to join the Nationals in New York ahead of their three-game series against the Mets beginning Tuesday. The 26-year-old missed the first two months of the year with an oblique strain, but he posted a .304 average with five home runs, 19 RBI and eight runs scored over 15 games with Rochester following his return to action May 28. Chaparro will now replace Nasim Nunez on the major-league roster after Nunez was sent down to Triple-A on Sunday.