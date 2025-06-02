Andres Gimenez Injury: Likely to be activated Tuesday

The Blue Jays are expected to reinstate Gimenez (quadriceps) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener versus the Phillies, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gimenez has been on the shelf since May 9 due to a right quad strain, but after completing a four-game rehab assignment at Single-A Dunedin last week while going 2-for-12 with a 2:1 BB:K, he looks like he'll be ready to rejoin the Blue Jays ahead of their six-game week. The 26-year-old should settle back in as Toronto's everyday second baseman, which could result in the hot-hitting Ernie Clement shifting over to third base and Addison Barger moving to right field.