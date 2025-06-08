Andres Gimenez News: Not starting Sunday

Gimenez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Gimenez has gone 4-for-13 with two walks, a double and two runs in four games since coming back from a quadriceps strain, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale in Minnesota. Alan Roden will receive a start in the outfield, returning Addison Barger to the hot corner and Ernie Clement to second base.