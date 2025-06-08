Andres Munoz News: Nabs 18th save

Munoz picked up the save Sunday against the Angels, allowing one walk and no hits with two strikeouts over a scoreless ninth inning.

Munoz blew each of his last two save chances, but he bounced back with a scoreless ninth frame Sunday to grab his first save since May 23. The 26-year-old hadn't allowed an earned run before his pair of blown saves, and his ERA currently sits at 1.35. Munoz's 18 saves rank third in baseball.