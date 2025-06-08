Menu
Andres Munoz News: Nabs 18th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 8, 2025

Munoz picked up the save Sunday against the Angels, allowing one walk and no hits with two strikeouts over a scoreless ninth inning.

Munoz blew each of his last two save chances, but he bounced back with a scoreless ninth frame Sunday to grab his first save since May 23. The 26-year-old hadn't allowed an earned run before his pair of blown saves, and his ERA currently sits at 1.35. Munoz's 18 saves rank third in baseball.

Andres Munoz
Seattle Mariners
