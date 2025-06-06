Andrew Walters Injury: Shifted to 60-day IL

The Guardians transferred Walters (lat) to the 60-day injured list Friday.

Walters initially landed on the injured list Saturday due to a significant right lat strain, and his move to the 60-day IL will ensure he remains out until at least late July. While he recovers, the Guardians will strip him of his 40-man roster spot and give it to Dom Nunez, who was selected from Triple-A on Friday.