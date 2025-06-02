Andruw Monasterio News: Filling in for resting Durbin

Monasterio will start at third base and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Reds, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Monasterio made three starts in the Brewers' ensuing six games following his promotion from Triple-A Nashville on May 9, but playing time has been scarce ever since for the 28-year-old. He'll crack the lineup for the first time since May 26, stepping in at the hot corner for a resting Caleb Durbin.