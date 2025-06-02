Andy Pages News: Goes deep again Sunday

Pages went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double Sunday in a loss to the Yankees.

Pages was the only Dodger with multiple extra-base hits in the contest -- he doubled to right field in the second inning and swatted a solo shot in the seventh. It was the second straight game with a homer and sixth consecutive contest with at least one RBI for the the blossoming young outfielder. Over the latter stretch, Pages has a 1.111 OPS with eight RBI and just one strikeout along with three walks.