Andy Pages News: On bench to begin Sunday

Pages isn't in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against St. Louis, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Pages has been a regular in Los Angeles' outfield, as his last day off was May 19. The 24-year-old had an 11-game hitting streak snapped Saturday and will get at least the first part of Sunday's game off to reset. Hyeseong Kim is making his second straight start in center field while Teoscar Hernandez is returning from a one-game rest to man right field.