The Rockies recalled Chivilli from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

The right-hander was optioned to Triple-A on May 26 but will rejoin Colorado on Tuesday with Zach Agnos (personal) landing on the bereavement list. Chivilli opened the campaign in the Rockies bullpen and had a 6.14 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 21:13 K:BB across 29.1 innings prior to being demoted.