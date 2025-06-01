Anthony DeSclafani News: Looking healthy at Triple-A

DeSclafani (elbow) has turned in a 5.23 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB in 10.1 innings over his three starts at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since signing a minor-league deal with the Yankees on May 13.

Though DeSclafani remained unsigned throughout spring training while he continued to recover from the flexor tendon surgery he underwent in March 2024, the Yankees felt comfortable enough with his health to immediately insert him into the Triple-A rotation once he put pen to paper on a deal. The veteran righty turned in his best start yet in his most recent outing for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday, striking out four over four scoreless innings. He'll continue to provide organizational starting depth at the Triple-A level but could be in the mix for a call-up if a rotation spot opens up for the Yankees later on this season.