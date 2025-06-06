Antonio Senzatela News: Following opener Friday

Senzatela will follow Ryan Rolison during Friday's game against the Mets, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The Rockies are using an opener for the first time this season and will give the ball to Rolison for an inning or two before letting Senzatela step in as a bulk reliever. The change might be what Senzatela needs to get back on track, as he's taken seven consecutive losses. He's posted an 8.82 ERA and 2.02 WHIP during that stretch.