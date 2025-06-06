Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Antonio Senzatela headshot

Antonio Senzatela News: Throws four scoreless frames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 7, 2025 at 10:29am

Senzatela didn't factor into the decision against the Mets on Friday, allowing three hits and four walks while striking out two across four scoreless innings.

Senzatela was brought in for the second inning after Ryan Rolison served as the opener. Senzatela had issues with his control and logged just 45 strikes on 84 pitches, but he got himself out of multiple jams and was able to do just enough to avoid being tagged for a run. He has a 6.68 ERA and 1.97 WHIP across 62 innings heading into his next start or bulk-relief appearance, tentatively slated for next week at home against the Giants.

Antonio Senzatela
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now