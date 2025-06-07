Menu
Austin Cox News: Called up Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 7, 2025

Atlanta recalled Cox from Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.

In a somewhat surprising move, Atlanta DFA'd veteran reliver Craig Kimbrel -- who had just been called up Friday -- in order to make room on the roster for Cox. The latter signed with Atlanta in early May after beginning the campaign in Kansas City's system. Cox hasn't pitched in the majors since 2023, and in eight games with Gwinnett after joining Atlanta's organization, he posted a 4.22 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB over 10.2 innings. He's likely to fill a low-leverage role in Atlanta's bullpen.

Austin Cox
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
