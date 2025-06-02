Austin Gomber Injury: Set to resume rehab assignment

Gomber (shoulder) will resume a rehab assignment with Double-A Hartford on Tuesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Gomber came down with soreness in his pitching shoulder during spring training and then had to be pulled off his initial rehab assignment in late March when the discomfort resurfaced. However, the southpaw is now ready to give it another try. He could rejoin the Rockies' rotation later this month if all goes well.