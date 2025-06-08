Austin Wells News: Big game against Crochet

Wells went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI in Saturday's loss to the Red Sox.

Wells tormented Boston ace Garrett Crochet, tagging the fireballer for a three-run homer in the second inning and an RBI double in the fourth. That helped New York keep the game close, but the Red Sox eventually pulled away for the win. Wells is tied for third among big-league catchers with 10 long balls this season and is tied for second at the position with 36 RBI.