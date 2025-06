Brieske will start Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Brieske regularly served as an opener for Detroit last season and will receive his first start of 2025 on Tuesday. The right-hander has a 4.95 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 14:8 K:BB across 20 innings this season and isn't likely to pitcher longer than an inning or two versus Chicago.