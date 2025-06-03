Beau Brieske News: Opens bullpen game
Brieske did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing no hits and one walk over 1.1 scoreless innings against the White Sox. He struck out two.
The right-hander got the bullpen game off to a solid start, handing things over in the second inning to Brant Hurter, who ultimately took the loss. Brieske has been highly effective recently, recording a 1.17 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over 7.2 innings across his last seven outings. He's expected to resume his usual role in the bullpen moving forward.
