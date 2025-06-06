Ben Brown News: Goes seven innings in loss

Brown (3-4) took the loss against the Tigers on Friday, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over seven innings.

Brown generated 15 whiffs on 92 pitches and held his own against Tarik Skubal before surrendering a solo homer in the sixth inning. It marked the 25-year-old's first quality start since May 2, and he's now allowed just two earned runs over 13 frames in his past two outings. He'll carry a 5.37 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 78:20 K:BB across 63.2 innings into another tough matchup with the Phillies next week.