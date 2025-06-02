Ben Shields Injury: Nearing return from IL

Shields (undisclosed) was cleared to begin a rehab assignment Monday, per MiLB's transactions log.

Shields was placed on the 60-day injured list March 19 due to an undisclosed injury, so he'll likely need at least a few appearances to get acclimated before returning to Double-A Somerset. He turned in a 3.12 ERA with a 65:21 K:BB across 52.0 innings a season ago with the Patriots.