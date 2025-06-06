Menu
Ben Williamson headshot

Ben Williamson News: Picks up steal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 6, 2025

Williamson went 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Angels.

Williamson went 0-for-7 with three strikeouts over his first three games in June, leading to a day off to reset Thursday. He bounced back well Friday, earning his fourth multi-hit effort in his last nine games. The third baseman hasn't shown much power, but he's slashing .252/.285/.311 with one home run, two steals, 13 RBI and 23 runs scored over 43 contests while hitting at the bottom of the order.

Ben Williamson
Seattle Mariners
