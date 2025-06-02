Blaze Jordan News: Moving up to Triple-A

Jordan was promoted to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Jordan, who plays both corner infield positions, slashed .320/.415/.513 with six home runs, 11 doubles, three steals, 37 RBI and 30 runs scored over 44 games (176 plate appearances) for Double-A Portland. He was once a highly regarded prospect but underwhelming offensive numbers in 2024 took some of the luster off Jordan. His work at Portland this season could put him back on the radar, and his ability to play first base (28 starts in 2025) could come in handy later this season for Boston, which is operating without Triston Casas (knee) for the rest of the season.