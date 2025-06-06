Bo Bichette News: Extends hit streak to 10 games

Bichette went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in Friday's 6-4 win over the Twins.

Bichette struck out in his first two plate appearances, but he got the better of Bailey Ober in the fifth, when his single to center field brought Ernie Clement and Andres Gimenez home. That single extended Bichette's hitting streak to 10 games, and over that span he has gone 13-for-40 (.325) with four home runs and 12 RBI.