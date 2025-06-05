Bo Bichette News: Homers in win
Bichette went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 9-1 win over the Phillies.
Bichette gave the Blue Jays a 4-0 lead with a 413-foot blast in the second inning. The shortstop has found his power stroke during a nine-game hit streak that includes four home runs, two doubles, a triple and 10 RBI. On the year, he's slashing .279/.324/.443 with eight long balls, 35 RBI, 27 runs scored and four stolen bases across 281 plate appearances.
