Bo Naylor News: Launches two-run homer

Naylor went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-2 win over Houston.

Naylor -- who went 1-for-26 with 12 strikeouts in the nine games prior to Sunday -- put the Guardians on the board in the second inning when he took Brandon Walter deep to right-center field for a 429-foot, two-run home run. It was Naylor's first home run since May 24 against the Tigers, and his eight homers on the season are tied for fifth-most among catchers in the American League.