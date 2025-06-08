Bobby Witt News: Homers in win
Witt went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-5 win over the White Sox.
Witt provided valuable insurance with a two-run homer in the ninth inning, giving the Royals a 7-2 lead that held up after the White Sox rallied for three runs in the bottom of the frame. The shortstop has opened June on a seven-game hit streak, tallying three extra-base hits and six RBI during that span. Though he's delivered just eight home runs across 289 plate appearances, Witt is slashing .291/.349/.492 with 37 RBI and 25 runs scored while tying for second in the majors with 21 steals.
