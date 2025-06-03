Bobby Witt News: Racks up four RBI in multi-hit game

Witt went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, a walk and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Cardinals.

It was a strong bounce-back effort by Witt, who had gone just 6-for-36 over his previous nine games. Tuesday also marked his first multi-hit outing since May 21, and the All-Star shortstop is now slashing .287/.346/.494 with seven home runs, 22 doubles, 35 RBI and 20 stolen bases over 266 plate appearances in 2025. Witt trails only Luis Robert in steals in the American League so far.