Bowden Francis News: Short start in ugly outing

Francis (2-7) took the loss Tuesday against the Phillies, allowing seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out two in 1.2 innings.

The Phillies plated six runs in the first against Francis, which included back-to-back home runs from Trea Turner and Bryce Harper among six hits they had in the inning. Francis has given up 17 home runs, the most in baseball. He's allowed seven hits or more in four starts and has allowed multiple homers five times. He'll aim to rebound on the road against Minnesota this weekend.