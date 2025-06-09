Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Bowden Francis headshot

Bowden Francis News: Tentatively expected for next start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 9, 2025

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Francis is slated for now to make his next scheduled start this weekend in Philadelphia, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Schneider didn't seem to rule out changing his mind, but for now it appears Francis will take his next turn in the rotation. The right-hander is on thin ice after posting a 6.12 ERA in his first 13 starts, which includes yielding a major-league leading 19 home runs.

Bowden Francis
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now